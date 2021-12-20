Tom Holland says the next Spider-Man should be a woman

By Jazmin Duribe

"I would love to see a future of Spider-Man that's more diverse – maybe you have a Spider-Gwen or a Spider-Woman."

Tom Holland believes the next Spider-Man should be a woman.

As you know, Tom Holland has played Peter Parker in three Spider-Man movies so far: Homecoming, Far From Home and, most recently, No Way Home. And before Tom, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield both held the coveted title of Spider-Man.

Marvel boss Kevin Feige recently confirmed that there's a fourth Spider-Man movie in the works and Disney and Sony are "actively beginning to develop where the story goes next". Kevin didn't confirm if Tom had signed on for the next movie but the actor has made it clear that he is ready to see "something different" when Spider-Man next returns to our screens.

Tom Holland says the next Spider-Man should be a woman.

"I don't want to be responsible for holding back the next young person that comes in who deserves it just as much so," Tom told PEOPLE.

"I would love to see a future of Spider-Man that's more diverse – maybe you have a Spider-Gwen or a Spider-Woman. We've had three Spider-Mans in a row; we've all been the same. It'd be nice to see something different."

Now, before you say that sounds a little too far-fetched Spider-Girl actually already exists. In the comics, Peter and MJ's daughter May "Mayday" Parker follows in her father's footsteps and becomes Spider-Girl after her father loses his leg during an altercation with Green Goblin.

There's also a second Spider-Girl, Anya Corazon, and a Spider-Woman named Jessica Drew. Miles Morales also became the first Black and Latino Spider-Man depicted in comics and 2019 animation Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Would you like to see a Spider-Woman?

