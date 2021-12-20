Tom Holland says the next Spider-Man should be a woman

20 December 2021, 12:35 | Updated: 20 December 2021, 12:48

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

"I would love to see a future of Spider-Man that's more diverse – maybe you have a Spider-Gwen or a Spider-Woman."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Tom Holland believes the next Spider-Man should be a woman.

As you know, Tom Holland has played Peter Parker in three Spider-Man movies so far: Homecoming, Far From Home and, most recently, No Way Home. And before Tom, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield both held the coveted title of Spider-Man.

Marvel boss Kevin Feige recently confirmed that there's a fourth Spider-Man movie in the works and Disney and Sony are "actively beginning to develop where the story goes next". Kevin didn't confirm if Tom had signed on for the next movie but the actor has made it clear that he is ready to see "something different" when Spider-Man next returns to our screens.

READ MORE: Tom Holland and Zendaya think it would be "horrible" to include sex scenes in Spider-Man

Tom Holland says the next Spider-Man should be a woman.
Tom Holland says the next Spider-Man should be a woman. Picture: Alamy

"I don't want to be responsible for holding back the next young person that comes in who deserves it just as much so," Tom told PEOPLE.

"I would love to see a future of Spider-Man that's more diverse – maybe you have a Spider-Gwen or a Spider-Woman. We've had three Spider-Mans in a row; we've all been the same. It'd be nice to see something different."

Now, before you say that sounds a little too far-fetched Spider-Girl actually already exists. In the comics, Peter and MJ's daughter May "Mayday" Parker follows in her father's footsteps and becomes Spider-Girl after her father loses his leg during an altercation with Green Goblin.

via GIPHY

There's also a second Spider-Girl, Anya Corazon, and a Spider-Woman named Jessica Drew. Miles Morales also became the first Black and Latino Spider-Man depicted in comics and 2019 animation Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Would you like to see a Spider-Woman?

Best of 2021:

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Netflix shows cancelled and ending in 2021

Every Netflix show cancelled or ending in 2021 (so far)

Quidditch is being renamed following JK Rowling's anti-trans comments.

Quidditch is being renamed following JK Rowling's anti-trans comments

News

Spider-Man: No Way Home almost featured Tony Stark's daughter Morgan

Spider-Man: No Way Home deleted scene featuring Tony Stark's daughter Morgan
Spider-Man: No Way Home "spoilers without context" memes

17 Spider-Man: No Way Home "spoilers without context" memes that'll make you laugh then sob

Viral

Emily in Paris season 3: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the Netflix show

Emily in Paris season 3: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the Netflix show

Trending on PopBuzz

Kim Kardashian says North West "intimidates" her.

Kim Kardashian says North West "intimidates" her

Celeb

Is Francis Bourgeois real?

Francis Bourgeois hits back at claims that he's not real after unearthed photos go viral

TikTok

PopBuzz's Best TV Shows of 2021

The 30 best TV shows of 2021

Doja Cat and Dr. Luke.

Doja Cat backtracks on comments about working with Dr Luke

News

Tom Holland reveals he wants to be in Euphoria.

Tom Holland says he's "disappointed" he hasn't been cast in Euphoria yet

Euphoria

More TV & Film

The Umbrella Academy

Stranger Things

American Horror Story

You

Sex Education

RuPaul's Drag Race

On My Block

Riverdale