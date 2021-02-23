Tom Holland failed his Star Wars audition because he kept laughing at the droid noises

By Katie Louise Smith

"So I was doing all of this, like, “We gotta get back to the ship!” And she was going, “Bleep, bloop bloop, bleep bloop.”

Once again, Tom Holland has proved that he is the gift that keeps on giving.

In a new interview with Backstage, Tom was asked if he had an "audition horror story" and um, yes, yes he did have one. A spectacular one, in fact. Tom revealed that he once auditioned for Star Wars but ended up messing it up because he couldn't stop laughing at the person making droid noises during the scene.

Tom Holland once auditioned for the role of Finn in Star Wars. Picture: Han Myung-Gu/WireImage, Disney

Detailing the audition, Tom explained that he was reading for the role of Finn, which eventually went to John Boyega.

"I’ve had quite a few. I’ve read the wrong lines at the wrong audition before. I remember my audition for Star Wars, I was like four or five auditions in, and I think I was auditioning for John Boyega’s role," Tom said.

"I remember doing this scene with this lady, bless her, and she was just a drone. So I was doing all of this, like, “We gotta get back to the ship!” And she was going, “Bleep, bloop bloop, bleep bloop.” I just couldn’t stop laughing. I found it so funny. And I felt really bad, because she was trying really hard to be a convincing android or drone or whatever they’re called. Yeah, I obviously didn't get the part. That wasn’t my best moment."

In the interview, Tom also revealed that he narrowly lost out on the lead role in November Criminals, which ended up going to Ansel Elgort.

"I was auditioning for it and I got really close, and I thought that that film for me was going to be, like, my steppingstone into a young-adult career," he said. "And I didn’t get the role, and it really beat me up. I remember being really angry about it. My dad sat me down, and we spoke about dealing with rejection."

But anyway, Tom's loss was ultimately his gain. After his appearance in Captain America: Civil War, he became one of the most popular actors in the MCU and is now getting Oscar-buzz for his upcoming role in the Russo Brothers' Cherry.

