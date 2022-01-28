Tom Holland and Zendaya apologise to fans for Spider-Man: No Way Home ending

Tom Holland and Zendaya wanted Peter and MJ to have a different ending in No Way Home

28 January 2022, 14:56

By Sam Prance

Tom Holland and Zendaya were NOT fans of the Spider-Man: No Way Home ending.

Tom Holland and Zendaya did not like Peter and MJ's ending in Spider-Man: No Way Home and they've apologised to fans.

Spider-Man: No Way Home has divided fans with its heartbreaking ending. In order to save the world, Peter Parker is forced to ask Dr. Strange to wipe the entire world's memories of him. The film then ends with Peter going to see MJ to fill her in on what happened. MJ has no idea who he is and, after thinking it over, Peter decides to remain a stranger to keep her safe.

Naturally, fans who love Peter and MJ's relationship were upset by the ending and it turns out that Tom and Zendaya were too. In fact, they've now confirmed that they wanted Spider-Man: No Way Home to end in a completely different way.

Tom Holland and Zendaya wanted Peter and MJ to have a different ending in Spider-Man: No Way Home
Tom Holland and Zendaya wanted Peter and MJ to have a different ending in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Picture: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM, Allstar Picture Library Ltd. / Alamy Stock Photo

Discussing the devastating ending in a new Marvel Entertainment interview, Zendaya said: "I'm sorry. I wanted them to have a happy ending. I wanted them to go to college." Tom then agreed: "I wanted them to have a happy ending. It would have been so nice for them to go to college and swing off into the sunset but, unfortunately, this is the way it is."

Zendaya also touched on how important Peter is to MJ. She says: "I think that Peter helps to melt her a little bit, break the shell that she's had to build to protect herself from the world. She doesn't have many people who she thinks that she can trust and rely on and Peter has now become one of those people and she doesn't want to lose him."

Tom then interjects: "But she does." Visibly upset, Zendaya says: "What?" and Tom confirms: "But she does lose him." Zendaya then replies: "But she doesn't want to. It's horrible," and Tom agrees: "I know. It's awful."

Tom Holland and Zendaya apologise to fans for Spider-Man: No Way Home ending
Tom Holland and Zendaya apologise to fans for Spider-Man: No Way Home ending. Picture: LANDMARK MEDIA / Alamy Stock Photo

Zendaya continues: "She doesn't want to lose this person who has allowed her to feel more and more like herself and more and more confident in who she is and loves her exactly for all the quirks that make her who she is. I think because he's going through so much, she now takes on his positivity that he's maybe losing a little bit."

Tom adds: "It's like a role reversal."

No. I'm not crying you are!

