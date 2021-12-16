Tom Holland and Zendaya think it would be "horrible" to include sex scenes in Spider-Man

By Jazmin Duribe

"No one wants to see Peter Parker having sex! That would be horrible."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Tom Holland and Zendaya have shut down any chances of us seeing a Spider-Man sex scene anytime soon.

On Wednesday (Dec 15), Spider-Man: No Way Home was released in the UK and apart from all the obvious multiverse goings on, fans are obsessed with the relationship between Peter Parker (Tom Holland) and MJ (Zendaya). So much so that it looks like people are wondering when will Spider-Man and MJ get their on-screen sex scene moment.

Well, although Marvel recently gave us the franchise's first real sex scene in Eternals, don't expect to see it in Spider-Man. In an interview with Yahoo, Tom said: "I don't think it's appropriate for the Spider-Man franchise. We are still very much young kids.

READ MORE: Tom Holland stops interview to watch Zendaya walk the Spider-Man red carpet

Tom Holland and Zendaya think it would be "horrible" to include sex scenes in Spider-Man. Picture: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage, Alamy

"Should there be a future for this character maybe one day we will explore that. But at the moment, this is a film about celebrating friendships and young love."

Zendaya added: "Peter Parker is like a little brother," and Tom then chimed in: "No one wants to see Peter Parker having sex! That would be horrible."

Well, Tom must be thankful that James Cameron is not directing the Spider-Man trilogy. The director was meant to direct a sexually explicit Spider-Man movie with Leonardo DiCaprio in the lead role.

If James ever got his way, Peter and MJ would've had a graphic sex scene on Brooklyn Bridge mimicking how real spiders have sex. Peter would have also discovered his powers after unknowingly ejaculating spider webs in his sleep, mimicking a wet dream.

READ MORE: James Cameron says his sexually-explicit Spider-Man is the "greatest film I never made"

Marvel Studios

This week on the Coming Out Chats podcast, trans activist Charlie Craggs and TikTok superstar NoseBleedFitz open up about their coming out journeys, their experiences accessing health care in the UK, staying in touch with teachers, and drawing strength from the trans community.