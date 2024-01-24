Tom Hollander reveals he was accidentally sent Tom Holland's Avengers bonus

Tom Hollander was accidentally sent Tom Holland's Avengers paycheck

By Sam Prance

It turns out that people mistake Tom Hollander with Tom Holland "all the time".

Tom Hollander has opened up about being mistaken for Tom Holland and how he was once sent Tom's Avengers bonus.

They may have similar names but Tom Hollander and Tom Holland are pretty different actors. Tom Hollander is a 56-year-old actor who is perhaps best known for his work on stage, and starring in the likes of Pirates of the Caribbean and The White Lotus. Meanwhile, Tom Holland is currently 27 and most famous for playing the iconic role of Spider-Man in the MCU.

Nevertheless, in spite of their differences, people still confuse the actors and this can have some major consequences.

How much was Tom Holland paid for Avengers?

Tom Hollander reveals he was accidentally sent Tom Holland's Avengers bonus. Picture: NBC, LANDMARK MEDIA / Alamy Stock Photo

Discussing Tom Holland on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Tom Hollander revealed: "I don't actually get mistaken for him, but in nonvisual contexts I get mistaken for him all the time." He then revealed that parents will want to introduce him to their kids only for the children to be "excited, then confused, then disappointed" when they realise he's not Spider-Man.

Tom Hollander then divulged that he once received one of Tom Holland's bonuses by accident. He explained: "People in the accounts department of my agency got confused. We were with the same agency, briefly. It was a terrible moment."

Tom Hollander added that he was seeing a friend in a play feeling smug because he'd just done "a BBC show for 30 grand or something". However, he checked his emails during the interval and learned that he had just been sent a "box office bonus for [an Avengers movie] despite not acting in those movies.

The penny then dropped that the money was for Tom Holland instead of him. He said: "It was an astonishing amount of money, it was not his salary, it was his first box office bonus. Not the whole box office, the first one."

He ended saying: "It was more money than I've ever– it was a seven figure sum. He was 20, so my feeling of smugness disappeared very quickly."

It's unclear exactly which Avengers movie Tom Hollander is referring to. As well as all three MCU Spider-Man movies, Tom Holland has starred in Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Tom Holland has never personally revealed his MCU salaries but a seven figure bonus means he earned over a million dollars as a box office bonus for at least one of those films.

Imagine being sent that kind of money by accident!

