Is Too Hot To Handle scripted? Here's what the contestants have said

By Jazmin Duribe

Too Hot To Handle Season 2 is here and it's FULL of drama – but is the Netflix series scripted?

Too Hot To Handle is back! Netflix dropped the first few episodes of their hottest dating show on June 23 and episodes 5-10 (including the final) are coming on June 30.

We've only just got through the first few episodes and the Too Hot To Handle Season 2 cast have not been holding back in the drama stakes. We've seen shocking twists, breakups followed by swift makeups, and even some new faces. The majority of the contestants are seriously struggling with the no-touching rules (Emily and Cam definitely need to be hosed down…) Will there actually be any prize money left at this point?

But as you know, reality TV isn't always what it seems. It's hard to believe that everything we see is 100% real. People have speculated if, like many other reality shows, the drama has all been the work of producers pulling the strings behind the camera. Well, here's what we know.

Is Too Hot To Handle scripted?

No, Too Hot To Handle is not scripted. However, there is some slight interference from producers. In an interview with Cosmopolitan (via Elle), Season 1 contestant Harry Jowsey admitted that production could influence his decisions, but ultimately they had a choice.

"In these situations, if they know that you've got a problem or you need to have a chat with someone, they'll just point you in the right direction to get a result, or to get that conversation happening and get to the end goal," he told the publication. "They're not forcing you to say or do anything you don't want to. They just kind of help nudge you in the correct direction."

Are Too Hot To Handle narrator Desiree Burch's comments scripted?

Whilst we're on the subject, is Desiree Burch's commentary in 'Too Hot to Handle' scripted too?! Well, kind of. The witty host can be heard providing the hilarious commentary throughout the series and many have wondered how off the cuff her reactions are.

Lucky for us, Desiree has broken down the process in a new interview. "I cannot take all of the credit for what it is that you see watching the show. Like it takes a village," Desiree Burch told Distractify. "I come in and I'm like, just as excited to see the show as everybody else, except I see a slightly longer one because they're trying to figure out what the story is and what to keep and what to cut and how to like sort of hone it down."

Desiree then goes off of notes given to her by producers. However, a lot of her comments are based on her genuine reaction. She added: "We want to be funny and take a little bit of the piss out of people without being cruel," she laughed. "We're always trying to go for the finer cut of a joke – trying to cut it as close to the bone as possible without killing you."

