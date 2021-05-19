Too Hot To Handle season 2 will be released in June on Netflix

By Jazmin Duribe

Too Hot To Handle is officially returning to Netflix in June.

Good news! Netflix's hit dating show Too Hot To Handle is coming back to our screens on June 23.

ICYMI, Season 1 followed a group of 14 singles who were whisked away to a tropical location in search of true love… and $100,000. Little did they know, any sort of intimate contact deducted money from the overall cash prize. That's right, no kissing, no cuddling and absolutely no sex. Think Love Island but with a lot more sexual frustration…

As you can imagine, it's absolute chaos and the fight for the contestants to control their urges is actually hilarious. Season 1 was won by Harry Jowsey, Chloe Veitch, David Birtwistle, Francesca Farago, Kelz Dyke, Lydia Clyma, Nicole O'Brien, Rhonda Paul, Bryce Hirschberg, and Sharron Townsend, who split the remaining $75,000 prize.

Too Hot To Handle season 2 will be released in June on Netflix. Picture: Netflix

When is Season 2 of Too Hot To Handle Season 2 coming out?

Too Hot To Handle is officially returning to Netflix on June 23. In January 2021, Netflix announced Too Hot To Handle had been renewed for two new seasons. Of course the same rules apply as with Season 1, contestants will not be allowed to hook up with each other.

Season 1 was filmed in Punta Mita, Mexico, however, Seasons 2 and 3 will take place in the Turks and Caicos Islands because of the coronavirus pandemic.

There's 10 episodes in total but not all will be released on June 23. Netflix will drop episodes 1 to 4 on June 23 and then episodes 5 to 10 on June 30.

Too Hot To Handle Season 1 cast. Picture: Netflix

Who will be in the Too Hot To Handle Season 2 cast? Will Chloe be returning?

Netflix have remained tight-lipped on who will be cast in Season 2. However, there are rumours that Too Hot To Handle Season 1 cast member Chloe Veitch could make a dramatic return to the series.

Chloe recently reached the final of The Circle Season 2 on Netflix. In a 'Where Are They Now?' YouTube video, Chloe teased: "Who knows what the future holds. I don’t want to say too much, but you could be seeing me on your screens a lot sooner than you think."

Is she returning as a cast member? Will she replace virtual assistant "Lana"? Will she be narrating? Who knows, but watch this space…