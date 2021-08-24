Netflix confirm Too Hot To Handle season 3 is returning this winter

24 August 2021, 12:44

Woodrow Whyte

By Woodrow Whyte

Lana is back back back again!

Netflix have confirmed that Too Hot To Handle will return for a third season, and announced a brand new dating reality show.

Too Hot To Handle returned for a second season earlier this year and it was an instant hit with fans. The show follows a group of hot singles who think they're about to have the best vacation of their lives but are actually under the strict surveillance and supervision of a bot named Lana, who deduces money from the collective $100,000 prize fund every time the contestants brake the show's sexual contact rules.

Now, Netflix have confirmed that Too Hot to Handle season 3 will launch early in the new year in a new blog post.

Too Hot To Handle season 3 annoucement
Too Hot To Handle season 3 annoucement. Picture: Netflix

Netflix also announced their new dating show called Dated and Related

Because there is no such thing as too many dating shows, Netflix have announced a new reality show for 2022 called Dated and Related.

Before you ask, no, the show does not feature incest (at least, that's what we're told!). It is, in fact, a show where siblings will help each other to find a date.

Filmed in France with an international cast, the show's synopsis reads: "Imagine having to think about your sibling dating - how they flirt, how they treat their partners, and what their signature moves are. In this brand-new reality dating series, pairs of siblings will be seeing each other’s love life up close and personal as they search for ‘the one’ together. Having the person who knows you better than anyone should help you navigate the tricky world of dating. But will they act as the ultimate wingman and help you find love? Or scupper your plans and call you out on all your bullsh*t? Either way it might just be Awkward. As. Hell."

That does sound awkward. We'll definitely be tuning in.

