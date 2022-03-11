Will there be a Turning Red 2? Sandra Oh and Rosalie Chiang want to do a sequel | PopBuzz Meets

By Sam Prance

Here's what Sandra Oh and Rosalie Chiang have said about a Turning Red sequel.

Turning Red is out so we caught up with Sandra Oh and Rosalie Chiang to find out about the film and ask them about the possibility of a sequel.

Like all the best Pixar movies, Turning Red is hilarious and moving. The film acts as a beautiful metaphor for puberty. It tells the story of a 13-year-old girl called Mei who is intelligent, funny and boyband obsessed. So far so normal, but Mei's entire life is turned upside down when she suddenly begins turning into a giant red panda whenever she is excited or stressed.

READ MORE: Who voices 4*Town in Turning Red? The real singers behind the Pixar boyband

Iconic right? Naturally, fans can't get enough of the Pixar film so we asked Rosalie Chiang, who plays Mei in the film, and Sandra Oh, who plays Mei's mother Ming Lee in the film, if there will be a Turning Red 2 and, if so, what it will be about.

Will there be a Turning Red 2?

Turning Red 2: Will there be a Turning Red sequel? Picture: Disney+, Rich Fury/Getty Images

Speaking to PopBuzz about whether they would return in a Turning Red sequel, Sandra said: "Oh my god, in two seconds!" Rosalie added: "Hell yeah! Are you kidding?" Sandra then said: "It would be wonderful to see Mei at different times in her life. Going through university time or the early 20s and trying to figure out your adulthood. I'd be interested in that."

Rosalie then suggested that they could even do a Turning Red prequel: "Oh maybe even like a young Ming," and Sandra agreed with her by saying: "Yeah, you're right, what's Ming like when she was a teenager!"

We need both of these films and we need them now!

Sandra Oh and Rosalie Chiang want to do a Turning Red sequel. Picture: Disney+

Given that the film is set in 2002, we also asked Sandra and Rosalie what Mei and Ming would be doing now. Sandra said: "Ming would still be at the temple. Definitely. In such a great kind of way, the temple will have grown. They have a modern wing. They will have paid off their debt. The Sky Dome is now Roger Centres."

As for where Mei would be in 2022, Rosalie said: "Man. So she will be 33." She then suggested that Mei would be doing exactly what she plans to do: "Like Ming says in the movie, one day a class president and the next secretary of the UN."

Sandra added: "One of the great things about Mei's character, and I think Rosalie as well, is that she is ambitious and not afraid to be smart. She has that drive and I think when she puts her mind to something, she goes for it."