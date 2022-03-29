Turning Red's 4*Town make history as Nobody Like U becomes Pixar’s first original Hot 100 hit

By Sam Prance

'Nobody Like U' has officially out peaked songs from the likes of Toy Story and Coco.

4*Townees assemble. 'Nobody Like U' from Turning Red has become Pixar's first original song to ever chart on the Hot 100.

We all know that Disney is responsible for many bops. From 'Let It Go' in Frozen to 'How Far I'll Go' in Moana, every Disney musical blesses us with multiple iconic songs. Just recently, Encanto made Billboard history by beating Aladdin's 'A Whole New World' and becoming the longest-charting Number 1 song from a Disney movie with 'We Don't Talk About Bruno'.

What about Disney's animation studio Pixar though? Turning Red's fictional boyband 4*Town have just made Pixar history.

Turning Red's 4*Town make history as Nobody Like U becomes Pixar’s first original Hot 100 hit. Picture: Disney+

Today (Mar 29), Billboard have updated their weekly charts and 4*Town's 'Nobody Like U' has officially debuted at Number 50 on the Hot 100. In doing so, 'Nobody Like U' has become the first original song from a Pixar movie to ever chart in the US. It bests beloved Pixar classics like 'You've Got a Friend In Me' from Toy Story and 'Remember Me' from Coco.

The only other Pixar song to previously make a dent on the Hot 100 is Rascal Flatts' 2005 cover of Tom Cochrane's 1991 single 'Life Is a Highway'. The song was recorded for Pixar's Cars soundtrack and it was also included in Rascal Flats Number 1 album Me and My Gang. The popular cover version peaked at 7 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Based on the popularity of Turning Red and 4*Town, it's possible that 'Nobody Like U' will go on to outchart 'Life Is a Highway'.

Who are the real singers in 4*Town?

4*Town may be a fictional band in Turning Red that Mei and her friends stan but each member is played by an actual singer. Disney legend Jordan Fisher plays Robaire, hit producer Finneas plays Jesse, former X Factor star Josh Levi plays Aaron Z, Christmas Caroler Challenge contestant Grayzon Villanueva plays Tae Young and newcomer Topher Ngo plays Aaron T.

'Nobody Like U' was co-written by Finneas and his sister, superstar Billie Eilish, along with 4*Town's two other original songs: 'U Know What's Up' and '1 True Love'. The campaign to make 'Nobody Like U' a Number 1 single starts now.

