Who voices 4*Town in Turning Red? The real singers behind the Pixar boyband

There's a reason why you recognises the voices of Robaire, Aaron Z., Aaron T., Jesse and Tae Young in Turning Red.

Turning Red is finally out on Disney+ and fans can't get enough of the fictional boyband 4*Town. Who voices them though?

Turning Red is a new Pixar movie that tells the story of Mei, a fictional 13-year-old girl who suddenly begins to transform into a red panda whenever she's excited or stressed. Mei later learns that she's part of a family curse and the only way that she can stop the curse is by performing a ritual the same night that her favourite boyband 4*Town are performing in her city.

Mei and all of her friends are obsessed with 4*Town and, naturally, viewers all around the world are too. Turning Red is set in 2002 and 4*Town are reminiscent of iconic boybands, like *NSYNC and Backstreet Boys, as well as more recent ones, like One Direction and BTS. They also have three iconic songs: 'Nobody Like U', '1 True Love' and 'U Know What's Up'.

4*Town's music was written by Billie Eilish and Finneas but who voices Robaire, Jesse, Aaron Z., Tae Young and Aaron T.?

Are 4*Town in Turning Red a real boyband?

Who voices 4*Town in Turning Red? The real singers behind the Pixar boyband.

4*Town are not a real boyband unfortunately. However, they are made up of real singers and you probably recognise some of them. With that in mind, here is your official guide to all five people behind Robaire, Jesse, Aaron Z., Tae Young and Aaron T.

Who plays Robaire in Turning Red?

Robaire is the lead singer of 4*Town in Turning Red and he's played by none other than Jordan Fisher. Jordan is, of course, a Disney icon who is most famous for his work in the Teen Beach movies and Liv & Maddie. He also plays John Ambrose in To All the Boys I've Loved Before and Jake in Work It. Not to mention, he won Dancing with the Stars season 25 in 2017.

Picture: Bruce Glikas/Getty Images, Disney+

Who plays Jesse in Turning Red?

Jesse in Turning Red is played by Finneas himself. Finneas, as you no doubt already know, is Billie Eilish's brother but he is also a hit artist and producer in his own right. Not only does he co-write and produce all of Billie's music with her but he's also written for Selena Gomez, Halsey and Justin Bieber. Finneas also played Alistair in the final season of Glee.

As mentioned above, all of 4*Town's songs were co-written by Finneas and Billie Eilish.

Picture: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Image, Disney+

Who plays Aaron Z. in Turning Red?

Aaron Z. in 4*Town is played by 23-year-old singer and actor Josh Levi. Josh is best known for playing Darius in Friday Night Lights and coming seventh on the third season of The X Factor USA in 2013. He was also part of the boyband Citizen Four but left in 2017 to pursue a solo career. He is close friends with Normani and she appeared in his 'Don't They' video.

Picture: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney, Disney+

Who plays Tae Young in Turning Red?

Tae Young in 4*Town is played by Grayson Villanueva. Grayson is a singer, beatboxer, vocal arranger and actor. He played Manny's college roommate in Modern Family and he also competed on The Christmas Caroler Challenge alone and as a member of the group The Decorations in season 2. This marks Grayson's first-ever time voicing a role in an animated film.

Picture: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney, Disney+

Who plays Aaron T. in Turning Red?

Aaron T. in Turning Red is played by Topher Ngo. Topher is a rising voiceover artist, actor and vocalist. This is Topher's first-ever movie. Announcing his role on Instagram, Topher wrote: "Look Mom, I made it. Words cannot express how proud and honored to be adding to the Vietnamese representation. Thank you to my family and friends for your belief in me."

Picture: Emma McIntyre/WireImage, Disney+

You can stream 4*Town's songs, 'Nobody Like U', '1 True Love' and 'U Know What's Up', on all streaming services now.