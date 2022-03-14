Here’s who voices the characters in Turning Red and what they look like IRL

By Sam Prance

There's a reason why you recognise the voices behind the cast of Turning Red.

Turning Red fans can't get enough of the Pixar film's loveable characters... but who voices them and what do they look like?

There's no denying that Turning Red is one of the standout movies of the year. The story of Mei, her friends and family curse is striking a chord with viewers all around the world. Not only does it act as a beautiful allegory for puberty, but it also has a hilarious and touching script. Not to mention, Turning Red has original music by its own iconic fictional boyband 4*Town.

READ MORE: Will there be a Turning Red 2? Sandra Oh and Rosalie Chiang want to do a sequel | PopBuzz Meets

Chances are that you recognise some of the voices in the film. With that in mind, here's a visual guide to who voices who.

Who voices Mei in Turning Red?

Rosalie Chiang is the actress behind Meilin "Mei" Lee in Turning Red and this is her first-time acting. She auditioned for the role on her mum's iPhone 6 at the age of 12. Rosalie is now 16-years-old and she is Chinese-American in real life. Her mother is Taiwanese and her father is Singaporean.

Rosalie is also the author of two poetry books: A is for Albatross: Birds A to Z and A is for Arowana: Freshwater Fish A to Z.

Who voices Mei in Turning Red? - Rosalie Chiang. Picture: Disney+, Rich Fury/Getty Images

Who voices Ming in Turning Red?

Sandra Oh voices the role of Mei's mother Ming Lee in Turning Red. Sandra Oh is, of course, a world-famous actress who is best known for playing Eve in Killing Eve, Cristina in Grey's Anatomy and, more recently, Ji-Yoon in The Chair. She has also done voice-over acting before in Mulan II as Ting Ting and Raya and the Last Dragon as Virana.

Who voices Ming in Turning Red? - Sandra Oh. Picture: Disney+, Rich Fury/Getty Images

Who voices Miriam in Turning Red?

Miriam is a singing tomboy and one of Mei's best friends in Turning Red and she is played by Ava Morse in the movie. Ava is a child actress who's previously appeared in guest roles in Chicago P.D. and Somebody Somewhere. Ava also voiced the role of Ava in Ron's Gone Wrong in 2021.

Who voices Miriam in Turning Red? - Ava Morse. Picture: Disney+, Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Who voices Abby in Turning Red?

Abby is an enthusiastic Korean-Candian girl who is close friends with Mei in Turning Red. Abby is played by Hyein Park who actually works as a storyboard artist for Pixar. Hyein has never acted before but she has worked behind the scenes on Toy Story 4, Soul and Bao.

Who voices Abby in Turning Red? - Hyein Park. Picture: Disney+, Rich Fury/Getty Images

Who voices Priya in Turning Red?

Priya is a funny, deadpan Indian-Candian girl and one of Mei's best friends in Turning Red. Priya is voiced by Tamil-Candian actress Maitreyi Ramakrishnan. You no doubt recognise Maitreyi from her lead role as Devi in Never Have I Ever on Netflix. Maitreyi was hand-picked to play Devi by The Office and The Mindy Project icon Mindy Kaling.

Who voices Priya in Turning Red? - Maitreyi Ramakrishnan. Picture: Disney+, Emma McIntyre/WireImage

Who voices Tyler in Turning Red?

Tyler is Mei's school nemesis in Turning Red. Tristan Allerick Chen is the actor behind Tyler. Tristan is an American-Canadian star who has previously had small roles in WandaVision, Ron's Gone Wrong and Diary of a Wimpy Kid.

READ MORE: Is Tyler gay in Turning Red? Director confirms "a lot of" Tyler's story was cut

Who voices Tyler in Turning Red? - Tristan Allerick Chen. Picture: Disney+

Who voices Jin in Turning Red?

Orion Lee voices the role of Mei's father Jin Lee in Turning Red. Orion Lee is a Hong-Kong Australian actor who has been in everything from EastEnders to Skyfall. Recently, he's appeared in the likes of Chimerica as Tang, First Cow as King Lu and Informer as Jin. He was also a scientist in DC's Justice League.

Who voices Jin in Turning Red? - Orion Lee. Picture: Disney+, Jason Mendez/Getty Images

Who voices Wu in Turning Red?

Wai Ching Ho is the actress who voices Mei's grandmother and Ming's mother Wu in Turning Red. Wai is a screen icon from Hong Kong who is most famous for playing Madame Gao in Daredevil, Iron Fist and The Defenders. Wai also stars as Big Auntie in Fresh Off the Boat and she played Destiny's mother in Hustlers.

Who voices Wu in Turning Red? - Wai Ching Ho . Picture: Disney+, Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic

Who voices Devon in Turning Red?

Devon is Mei's local convenience store clerk and Mei's secret crush in Turning Red. Devon is played by rising star Addie Chandler. Addie has also appeared in American Horror Story: Apocalypse in an unnamed role and voice acted in Barbie Dreamtopia as Otto.

Who voices Devon in Turning Red? - Addie Chandler. Picture: Disney+, Emma McIntyre/WireImage

Who voices 4*Town's Robaire in Turning Red?

Disney legend Jordan Fisher is the voice behind 4*Town's lead singer Robaire in Turning Red. Jordan has starred as leads in the Netflix films Work It and To All the Boys I've Loved Before: P.S. I Still Love You. He also played Seacat in the Teen Beach franchise and Holden in Liv & Maddie. Elsewhere, he's taken on the role of Evan in Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway.

Who voices 4*Town's Robaire in Turning Red? - Jordan Fisher . Picture: Bruce Glikas/Getty Images, Disney+

Who voices 4*Town's Jesse in Turning Red?

4*Town's original music in Turning Red was all co-written by Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas and Finneas actually plays the role of 4*Town member Jesse in the film. As well as co-writing all of Billie's music with her, Finneas writes and releases music under his own name. He has released one EP called Bloody Harmony and an album titled Optimist.

Who voices 4*Town's Jesse in Turning Red? - Finneas. Picture: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Image, Disney+

Who voices 4*Town's Aaron Z. in Turning Red?

4*Town's Aaron Z in Turning Red is voiced by R&B star Josh Levi. Josh is best known for being a contestant on The X Factor and being a member of the boyband Citizen Føur. However, he first rose to fame as Darius in Friday Night Lights. In 2021, Josh released his debut album Disc One and his music was even featured in the final season of Insecure on HBO.

Who voices 4*Town's Aaron Z. in Turning Red? - Josh Levi. Picture: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney, Disney+

Who voices 4*Town's Tae Young in Turning Red?

Grayson Villanueva, who plays 4*Town's Tae Young in Turning Red is no stranger to singing. He's previously taken part in the hit reality TV singing competition The Christmas Caroler Challenge and he works professionally as a singer, beatboxer and vocal arranger.

Who voices 4*Town's Tae Young in Turning Red? - Grayson Villanueva. Picture: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney, Disney+

Who voices 4*Town's Aaron T. in Turning Red?

The actor who stars as 4*Town's Aaron T. in Turning Red is newcomer Topher Ngo. Aaron is a bass vocalist and Turning Red is Aaron's debut on-screen role. Based on his vocal talent, we have no doubt that we will be seeing and hearing much more from him in the future.

Who voices 4*Town's Aaron T. in Turning Red? - Topher Ngo. Picture: Emma McIntyre/WireImage, Disney+

Who is your favourite character in Turning Red?

READ MORE: Turning Red director wants the film to help 13-year-olds talk about periods and puberty