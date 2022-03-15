21 hilarious Turning Red memes that are even funnier than the film

By Sam Prance

The only things that are as funny as Turning Red are the memes that it's inspired.

Pixar are back with another iconic movie and Turning Red is so great that it's already inspired thousands of hilarious memes.

Turning Red debuted on Disney+ last Friday (Mar 11) to rave reviews. A touching story about puberty, female friendship and a girl who turns into a giant red whenever she's excited or stressed, what more could you want? Not to mention, it also has its very own fictional boyband called 4*Town with amazing original music written by Billie EIlish and her brother Finneas.

Naturally, people all around the world are obsessed with Turning Red and the memes about it will make you laugh out loud. With that in mind, we've scoured the internet and gathered together a selection of the funniest Turning Red memes so far.

1) Nothing beats a light-hearted Pixar film.

i may have enjoyed turning red pic.twitter.com/WULyJUoZqr — ⸜(๑'ᵕ'๑)⸝* (@ariphobe) March 13, 2022

2) Name a more iconic friendship group. I'll wait.

If Turning Red took place in 2012 instead of 2002, these girls would run Tumblr like the fucking Navy pic.twitter.com/F5CZld9iz9 — sam y’all (@samiamrosenberg) March 13, 2022

3) Hands up if you also went through a merman phase.

#TurningRed Mei's notebook is the most realistic notebook for a 13YO I have ever seen pic.twitter.com/x7IqOkGkVf — Jame! ☀️ (@jamersino) March 8, 2022

4) This is for the fanfiction community.

"turning red is cringe because 13 year old girls dont--" let me stop you right there when i was 13 i wrote a story about how legolas fell in love with me and how i went to middle earth and then aragorn also fell in love with me. we are cringe we are legion — neon🗡 any prns! (@neon_heartbeat) March 13, 2022

5) Poetry.

6) Song of the year!

7) This is a Jin stan account.

appreciation tweet for Jin Lee for just being Jin Lee. thats it thats the tweet #TurningRed pic.twitter.com/zgiuNMgJ0A — Pan ✿ 5 DAYS (@CALAM1TYPANN3) March 11, 2022

8) This is also an Abby stan account.

9) Say it louder!

Ming isn’t the villain in Turning Red same way Abuela wasn’t the villain in Encanto, in this essay I will- #TurningRed pic.twitter.com/VcZq27RnKU — Sia 🌌 (@Sialaterfolks) March 12, 2022

10) The details in this film!

has anyone pointed out that priya tries to be a vampire 😭 pic.twitter.com/vsPgEKiX33 — dorian🐹 (@madrigalio) March 11, 2022

11) Yes. I want to eat animated food. And what about it?

Everyone keeps talking about the expressions in #TurningRed but I don't see enough people appreciating the food 🤤 pic.twitter.com/HEn2Tk7w5E — Lisa 🏝️ (@juutanart) March 13, 2022

12) Friends that thirst together, stick together.

the perfect friendgroup tbh #TurningRed pic.twitter.com/a5KC5TGWue — wil || looking for tua moots ☂︎ (@hugz4camilo) March 11, 2022

13) We ship Priya and Goth Girl.

#TurningRed Also, somebody at Pixar put a little too much emphasis on these 2 together for me to ignore. pic.twitter.com/2JWc6WKKxW — ً (@theBEARalliance) March 11, 2022

14) This is the merch we need!

IF THEY DONT COME OUT WITH A TURNING RED TAMAGOTCHI ILL CRY 😭 #TurningRed pic.twitter.com/ig6WQthpbf — Poshesque 🍵 (@poshesque) March 13, 2022

15) Miriam said: 'NOT ON MY WATCH!'

// turning red spoilers



Miriam is such a protective bestie we stannnn pic.twitter.com/RNeH8juv1g — ✦ aji (@chivalricmaiden) March 11, 2022

16) Petition for 4*Town to win a Grammy.

17) Pixar did THAT with the Turning Red animation.

#TurningRed is fantastic for all of the reasons you would expect, but my god, the faces/expressions…



So crisp and wacky and unlike anything Pixar has ever attempted before. Hope this isn’t a one time thing. Pixar letting loose is a gift. pic.twitter.com/Ku9kjaSYQU — SteinfeldFan25 (@BlueBoi1996) March 12, 2022

18) 11/10, would read Nightfall.

19) We love Tyler's growth!

okay yes turning red kinda just came out, but can we talk about tyler and the girls for a second? pic.twitter.com/CLbMaWT6Tb — chai tea !! (@ihrtcupid) March 11, 2022

20) Ming was prepared!

The way I gasped at the sheer supportive ferocity of Mei’s mom in #TurningRed pic.twitter.com/2vCWtJftyK — Surena Marie 🍓 (@SurenaXMarie) March 13, 2022

21) In conclusion...