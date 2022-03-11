What year is Turning Red set in? Here's when and where the Pixar film is set

By Sam Prance

Turning Red is set in the past but how far in the past is Turning Red set?

Viewers can't get enough of Turning Red on Disney+ but when is the beloved Pixar movie set and where does it take place?

Pixar have done it again. Turning Red is a stunning coming of age movie about an over-achieving 13-year-old girl called Mei who suddenly begins turning into a red panda whenever she experiences strong emotions. The movie is funny and moving and fans and critics alike have praised the film for how well it acts as a metaphor for what going through puberty is like.

Turning Red isn't set in the present day though. With that in mind here is your guide to when and where the film takes place.

When and where is Turning Red set?

Turning Red is set in 2002 in Toronto, Canada. Eagle-eyed viewers will be able to spot that there are multiple visual signifiers to Toronto in the film. From the CN Tower to the SkyDome (The Rogers Centre was called the SkyDome until 2005), the film acts in part as a love letter to Toronto. Mei herself is Chinese-Canadian and the film embraces every part of her culture.

As for Turning Red being set in 2002, there are many references to that era that you can pick up on in the film. For example, Mei has a Tamagotchi that she loves and cares for dearly. Perhaps most obvious though is 4*Town. The boy band's sound and style clearly are inspired by boy bands like *NSYNC and the Backstreet Boys who were both huge at the time.

If that weren't enough, *NSYNC's 'It's Gonna Be Me' and Anne-Marie's '2002' are both featured in the movie.

