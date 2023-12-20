LEGO announces Twilight Cullen House Lego set is in development

Tyler Posey almost played Jacob in Twilight

By Katie Louise Smith

The set comes complete with tiny Bella and Edward LEGO Minifigures.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

LEGO is getting its first Twilight set ever, and it’s all thanks to a fan-built design that became extremely popular within the community.

LEGO recently announced its first LEGO Ideas 2023 review results, where a record-breaking 71 fan-created product ideas were submitted (including a Taylor Swift Lover House design). Two new creations have now moved into official development, alongside a handful of other upcoming builds... and the Cullen House is one of them.

Yes, you will soon be able to finally build the iconic Cullen house out of LEGO.

READ MORE: Taylor Lautner reveals they were originally going to recast Jacob in Twilight New Moon

LEGO is set to release Twilight: Cullen House build set after fan design became popular online. Picture: Summit Entertainment, LEGO IDEAS via lego.com

The actual Twilight build has not yet been officially unveiled – the photo provided is simply just the proposal image created by Fan Designer Nick Micheels a.k.a LobsterThermidor.

That said, the official LEGO set will likely include most of what is included in the product idea. The design includes a brick-built wolf, and some of the main characters (including Bella, Edward, Jacob and Carlisle) in Minifigure form.

The LEGO build itself looks to be an exact replica of the iconic Cullen house in the woods in Forks, Washington. The modern design comes complete with the recognisable big windows and wood panelling, and consists of three floors. On the project idea page, there's also various interiors including Carlisle's study and Edward's room.

It also has a baseball bat and glove in the garage... In case you wanna play baseball during a thunderstorm, obviously.

There's no release date for the Cullen House LEGO set just yet. In a comment by LEGO on the product idea page, they wrote: "The final design, pricing and release date are still being worked out."

Hopefully fans shouldn't be waiting too long to get their hands on that tiny Edward Cullen Minifigure!

Read more about Twilight here: