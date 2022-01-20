Twilight's director says Robert Pattinson was a "bit out of shape" when he auditioned to play Edward Cullen

By Jazmin Duribe

"He walked in and he had his hair dyed black for some play, with these wacky bangs."

Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke has said that Robert Pattinson was a "bit out of shape" when he turned up for his first audition.

As you know, Twilight is a global phenomenon. People became obsessed with the love story between Bella Swan and vampire Edward Cullen, and the movies, which are based on Stephenie Meyer's book series, turned Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson into household names.

It's hard to imagine a world where everyone isn't drooling over Edward. However, Catherine claims that Robert didn't look fit to play Bella Swan's love interest when he initially auditioned for the role of Edward Cullen in the bedroom of her Los Angeles home.

Speaking on The Big Hit Show podcast on Wednesday (Jan 19), Catherine said: "He walked in and he had his hair dyed black for some play, with these wacky bangs. He was a bit out of shape. His shirt was just all messy, and I'm like, 'Uh, OK. OK, let’s see how this goes.'"

That didn't deter her from casting Robert, though. His chemistry with Kristen, who had already secured the role of Bella when Robert auditioned, was hard to ignore. She continued: "Rob and Kristen auditioned on my bed, the kissing scene, Rob was so into it he fell off the bed. I’m like, 'Dude, calm down.' And I’m in there filming with my little video camera, whatever.

"I could tell they had a lot of chemistry, and I’m like, "Oh my God.'"

As you know, Robert got the part and fell for his on-screen love interest Kristen, who he dated for almost four years.

