Tyler Posey says the Teen Wolf movie proves the franchise can exist without Dylan O'Brien

3 March 2023, 12:10

By Sam Prance

Tyler Posey wanted to prove that he can carry Teen Wolf "alone" with the new movie.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Tyler Posey has revealed that he wanted Teen Wolf: The Movie to prove the franchise can continue on without Dylan O'Brien.

Shortly after Teen Wolf: The Movie was first announced, Dylan O'Brien confirmed that he wouldn't be returning to play Stiles Stilinski. Speaking with Variety about his decision, Dylan stated: "Ultimately, I just decided it was left in a really good place for me and I still want to leave it there." Since the film dropped this year, fans have been divided over Dylan's absence.

Now, Tyler has opened up about filming Teen Wolf: The Movie without Dylan and why it was important to do it without him.

READ MORE: Here's how Teen Wolf: The Movie explains Styles' absence

Tyler Posey says the Teen Wolf movie proves that Teen Wolf can exist without Dylan O'Brien
Tyler Posey says the Teen Wolf movie proves that Teen Wolf can exist without Dylan O'Brien. Picture: Irvin Rivera/Getty Images for IMDb, MTV

Appearing on the Zach Sang Show, Tyler was asked if he's "sick of being asked" about Dylan not being part of the Teen Wolf movie. Tyler then said: "No. 100 percent. I love him. I’m never gonna speak for him but he’s a huge part of the show and my life so it makes sense. I equate it to when Blink broke up and people asked Mark, ‘Where’s Tom?'"

Tyler continued: "It’s something that I think might be annoying if I didn’t love him and respect him. I understand." Half-joking Tyler then quipped: "He’s a huge part of the show but I am the fucking show."

Tyler added: "That’s something that I was really looking forward to is showing the fans, obviously we love him so much, and you don’t love him more than I do, but I want to be respected as being able to carry this shit alone." He then clarified: "Not alone, there’s a huge cast and they’re all so good, but this is now my thing and I’ve earned that."

As for if he had any hang ups about playing an old character again, Tyler said: "It’s just acting and it’s fun to fucking revisit it, especially for me and for the fans, everyone grew up, all these kids grew up... and I want to be like, 'Check this character out now'. It’s just a fun thing. You get to grow up with him, you get to grow him."

What do you think? Does Teen Wolf still work without Stiles?

Read more Teen Wolf news here:

WATCH: Paul Rudd tries to name every Marvel movie in one minute

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

The Last of Us finale will "divide people massively"

Bella Ramsey warns The Last of Us finale will "divide people massively"

The Last of Us

Love Island Winter 2023 soundtrack: What songs were on Love Island tonight?

Love Island Winter 2023 soundtrack: What songs were on Love Island tonight?

Love Island

The Weeknd's response to The Idol and Sam Levinson allegations has been slammed

The Weeknd slammed over his response to The Idol's 'torture porn' accusations

Chris Pine reveals what Harry Styles said to him in the viral "spit" video

Chris Pine reveals what Harry Styles actually said to him in viral spitting video

Harry Styles

Netflix's Sex/Life: How the sex scenes are filmed

Here's how Netflix's Sex/Life sex scenes are filmed

Trending on PopBuzz

Munroe Bergdorf Portrait Mode

Munroe Bergdorf denies she took part in a "demonic, full-moon blood ritual" at a Charli XCX event | PopBuzz Meets

LGBTQ

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift

You season 5: Release date, cast, spoilers, trailers and news about the Netflix series

You season 5: Release date, cast, spoilers, trailers and news about the Netflix series

You

Stranger Things prequel play is coming to the West End in London

Stranger Things prequel play is coming to the West End in London

Stranger Things

The Last of Us keeps killing off fan fave characters and viewers are traumatised

The Last of Us keeps killing off fan fave characters and viewers are traumatised

The Last of Us

More TV & Film

Stranger Things

Euphoria

You

The Umbrella Academy

RuPaul's Drag Race

Sex Education