Tyler Posey says he lost the role of Jacob in Twilight to Taylor Lautner

By Sam Prance

Tyler Posey was actually Stephenie Meyer's first choice for the part of Jacob Black.

Tyler Posey has opened up about the fact that he was almost cast as Jacob in the Twilight movies instead of Taylor Lautner.

It's impossible to imagine the Twilight franchise without Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner. Ever since the movies came out, they have become synonymous with Edward, Bella and Jacob. However, what fans may not know is that Twilight author Stephenie Meyer originally had different actors in mind for the roles (Henry Cavill was her pick for Edward).

Now, Teen Wolf star Tyler Posey has let slip that it was down to him and Taylor Lautner before Taylor got the role of Jacob.

Tyler Posey almost played Jacob in Twilight instead of Taylor Lautner. Picture: Mike Coppola/Getty Images, Summit Entertainment / LANDMARK MEDIA / Alamy Stock Photo

In a new interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Kelly asked Tyler if it was true that he was in the running to play Jacob. Tyler then confirmed that he auditioned for the role and almost got it. Explaining what happened, Tyler said: "I was up against Taylor Lautner. It was between me and him for Jacob in Twilight."

However, Tyler says that he's happy that he didn't get the part in the end. He said: "It would have been huge but I was really young. I was like 16. I wasn't ready for the type of attention that he got. I had to wait a couple more years. It was a lot. He got a lot at that age and I commend him for it."

Tyler ended by saying: "I don't know if I was fully ready for it, which I owe to me not getting it."

Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner in Twilight. Picture: Summit Entertainment / TCD/Prod.DB / Alamy Stock Photo

Before auditioning for Twilight even began, Stephenie Meyer actually revealed on her website that she wanted Tyler Posey to play Jacob alongside Henry Cavill as Edward and Emily Browning as Bella. However, by the time auditions took place, it became clear that Taylor Lautner, Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart were best suited to the roles.

Still, it didn't work out too badly for Tyler. Three years later, he auditioned for Teen Wolf at the age of 19 and quickly became an icon in his own right as another iconic werewolf. Scott McCall forever!

What do you think? Would Tyler have been a good Jacob?

