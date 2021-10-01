Ugly Betty star hints that show could return after 11 years

By Jazmin Duribe

"We didn’t have enough time to finish telling the stories that needed to be told."

Good news! Ugly Betty could be returning to our screens after an 11-year hiatus.

It's safe to say that when Ugly Betty burst onto our screens in 2006 we were hooked. The show centred on Betty Suarez (America Ferrera), who lands a job at the prestigious fashion magazine Mode. She's not your typical fashion assistant, though, and along the way she lands herself in countless sticky situations while looking after her boss Daniel Meade (Eric Mabius).

The series ended in 2010 with Betty accepting a job in London and Daniel giving up his position as Editor of Mode magazine. In the final scene, we see Betty and Daniel meet in London, and Betty then offers him a role as her assistant. A full circle moment.

Ugly Betty star hints that show could return after 11 years. Picture: Alamy

The show left an Ugly Betty-shaped hole in all of our hearts and a lot of unanswered questions. Has Wilhelmina run Mode into the ground? Did Hilda get her fairytale ending? And, most importantly, did Betty and Daniel ever end up together!? Well, we could be about to find out.

In a new interview, Eric Mabius was asked if there would ever be a reboot of the hit ABC series – and his answer brings us a little hope. "I don’t know. There's something being discussed, but I’m not at liberty to say. We had an abrupt ending and I think that we all felt that we didn’t have enough time to finish telling the stories that needed to be told," he told TV Tonight.

"I think Ugly Betty was ahead of its time and I think that it would be more timely right now than ever. I continue to be proud of that, to be a part of such talent. It was probably the truest work family I’ve ever had."

He added: "Hopefully with enough groundswell, they may even bring the show back for a little bit."

Ugly Betty ran from 2006 - 2010. Picture: Alamy

C'mon ABC, give the gals what they want.

