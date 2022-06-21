Umbrella Academy season 3 release time: Here's what time it comes out on Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

Umbrella Academy season 3 will be released on Netflix on June 22nd at midnight PST. Here is what time it will be released in your country, including the US, UK, Brazil, India, Australia and more.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

They're back! After an almost two-year wait, the Umbrella Academy season 3 is hours away from dropping onto our screens –– but what time is it released on Netflix?

The Umbrella Academy season 3 is set to introduce a whole new batch of Hargreeves siblings in the form of the Sparrow Academy, who appear to have replaced our beloved Umbrellas in the timeline they're now currently stuck in. Not only do they have to deal with the new superheroes in their old home, they've also gotta deal with the Kugelblitz too... Ya know, all their usual end of the world antics.

As always, Netflix release their TV shows and movies based on the time at their headquarters in California. Umbrella Academy season 3 will be released on June 22nd at midnight Pacific Time (PT) but the exact time it will appear on your Netflix account will vary depending on where you live in the world.

Scroll down for the exact time Umbrella Academy season 3 comes out on Netflix in your country.

What time does Umbrella Academy season 3 come out on Netflix?

Umbrella Academy season 3 release time: Here's when it comes out on Netflix. Picture: Netflix

Umbrella Academy season 3 release times: Here's when it comes out in your country

Umbrella Academy season 3 will be released on Wednesday 22nd June at 12AM Pacific Time (PT). The exact time it's released in your country will depend on where you live in the world and what time zone you live in.

Here are the Umbrella Academy season 3 release times for a handful of major time zones, countries and cities:

United States (PDT) - 12:00 AM

United States (EDT) - 03:00 AM

Canada - 3:00 AM (Toronto), 12:00 AM (Vancouver)

Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 4:00 AM

United Kingdom (GMT) - 8:00 AM

Europe (Central European Summer Time) - 9:00 AM

Europe (Eastern European Summer Time) - 10:00 AM

South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 9:00 AM

India (New Delhi) - 12:30 PM

Indonesia (Jakarta) - 2:00 PM

Philippines (Manila) - 3:00 PM

Hong Kong - 3:00 PM

Singapore - 3:00 PM

Australia - 3:00 PM (Perth), 5:00 PM (Sydney)

Japan (Tokyo) - 4:00 PM

New Zealand (Auckland) - 7:00 PM

Find even more time zones here.

How many episodes are in Umbrella Academy season 3?

There are ten episodes in Umbrella Academy season 3, which means you're gonna have to have a nap on Tuesday evening if you've planning on staying up to watch as much as you can once it's released!

Here's the confirmed episode titles for Umbrella Academy season 3:

Episode 1: 'Meet The Family'

'Meet The Family' Episode 2: 'World's Biggest Ball of Twine'

'World's Biggest Ball of Twine' Episode 3: 'Pocket Full of Lightning'

'Pocket Full of Lightning' Episode 4: 'Kugelblitz'

'Kugelblitz' Episode 5: 'Kindest Cut'

'Kindest Cut' Episode 6: 'Marigold'

'Marigold' Episode 7: 'Auf Wiedersehen'

'Auf Wiedersehen' Episode 8: 'Wedding at the End of the World'

'Wedding at the End of the World' Episode 9: 'Six Bells'

'Six Bells' Episode 10: 'Oblivion'

Umbrella Academy season 3 introduces the Sparrow Academy. Picture: Netflix

What happens in Umbrella Academy season 3?

Based on the trailers, the Umbrella Academy season 3 looks like it picks up exactly where we left the Hargreeves siblings at the end of season 2: Face to face with the Sparrow Academy, who have replaced them as Sir Reginald Hargreeves' crime-fighting, superhero team.

Not only do the Umbrella siblings now have to figure out what the hell is going on in this timeline, they also have another huge issue to deal with: The Kugelblitz. (Once again, it's their job to save the end of the world.)

The official synopsis for the third season reads: “Smart, stylish, and about as warm as a sea of icebergs, the Sparrows immediately clash with the Umbrellas in a violent face-off that turns out to be the least of everyone’s concerns.

Navigating challenges, losses and surprises of their own — and dealing with an unidentified destructive entity wreaking havoc in the Universe (something they may have caused) — now all they need to do is convince Dad’s new and possibly better family to help them put right what their arrival made wrong. Will they find a way back to their pre-apocalyptic lives? Or is this new world about to reveal more than just a hiccup in the timeline?”

Read more about Umbrella Academy here: