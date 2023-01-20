Are Velma and Daphne dating in Velma? Scooby-Doo fans are losing it over their kiss

Velma and Daphne have romantic feelings for each other in HBO Max's new series.

Velma has just made Scooby history, as the animated HBO Max series is now officially the first Scooby-Doo related show or film in which Velma and Daphne kiss.

Ever since Scooby-Doo debuted back in 1969, fans have shipped Velma and Daphne as a couple. The two iconic characters were actually supposed to kiss in the live-action 2002 film but the studio decided against it. People have also long believed that Velma is gay and, in 2022, Velma was finally portrayed as a lesbian in the animated film Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!

However, until now, Velma and Daphne had never had a canonic romantic relationship in a Scooby-Doo TV series or movie.

Does Velma and Daphne end up together in Velma?

Velma is written as a prequel series before Mystery Inc. officially form. In it, we learn that Velma and Daphne used to be best friends. However, after Velma's mum went missing, they grew apart and Daphne began hanging out with the popular girls in school. In Velma, their worlds collide again and it soon becomes apparent that they have romantic feelings for each other.

At the end of episode 2, Velma and Daphne kiss. In the following episodes, they admit to being attracted to each other but decide that they should resist their feelings and become friends again instead. On top of this, Daphne has been dating Fred, Velma has a crush on Fred, and Shaggy has a crush on Velma. Fred also goes on to develop a crush on Velma... It's essentially a very convoluted love quadrangle.

But while fans are living for Velma and Daphne finally kissing, they are less impressed with Velma as a whole. Since the show came out, it's been heavily criticised for its nudity, gore and adult humour. Scooby fans have also slammed the show for not including Scooby-Doo the character in it.

One Scooby fan tweeted: "It’s a crime the velma show is so unfunny bc if you told me a year ago that Daphne and Velma would both be asian and kiss I would fly to the moon." Another person added: "So funny Daphne and Velma finally get together in a version no one wants to watch like goddamn lmao."

It's currently unclear if Daphne and Velma will end up together at the end of Velma or stay friends. We'll keep you posted.

What do you think? Are you happy Daphne and Velma kissed?

