Velma from Scooby-Doo is getting her own spin-off show on HBO Max

By Jazmin Duribe

Mindy Kaling will be voicing Velma in the new series.

A new series based on the origin story of Scooby-Doo's Velma Dinkley is coming to HBO Max, Variety has confirmed.

As you know, Velma is the glue that keeps Mystery, Inc. going. Working alongside her best friends Fred Jones, Daphne Blake, Shaggy Rogers and Scooby-Doo, the gang use their skills to solve mysteries and unmask terrifying ghosts and ghouls. Velma is the brains behind the whole operation, known for being exceptionally clever and always losing her glasses.

Velma has been brought to life many times before in live-action movies Scooby-Doo: The Movie and Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed, as well as several other animated series. However, she's never had her chance in the limelight alone… until now.

READ MORE: Scooby-Doo producer confirms Velma is gay

An adult series based on Velma from Scooby-Doo is coming to HBO Max. Picture: Warner Bros. Pictures

The new "adult" animated show, simply called Velma, will delve into the life of the of the much-loved character and will run for 10 episodes. Velma will be voiced by Mindy Kaling (The Office, The Mindy Project), who will also be executive producing the series too. Charlie Grandy, Howard Klein, and Sam Register will also be executive producers.

Alas, there's not much more details on the plot right now, including if the rest of the gang will be making cameo appearances, or if we're finally going to get the lesbian Velma we deserve.

Velma in Scooby-Doo: Monsters Unleashed. Picture: Warner Bros. Pictures

Last year, Scooby-Doo screenwriter James Gunn revealed that Velma was actually a lesbian in the original 2002 movie. James said that Velma was "explicitly gay" in his initial script but sadly Warner Bros decided against it in the end and made her love interests men. Boooo.