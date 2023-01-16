Why is Scooby-Doo not in Velma? His absence explained

16 January 2023, 12:38

By Sam Prance

Scooby-Doo fans are calling out Velma for not including everyone's favourite cartoon dog in the show.

HBO Max's Scooby-Doo-inspired series Velma is facing backlash for not including the character of Scooby-Doo in the show.

Last week (Jan 12), Velma debuted on HBO Max to a mixed response. The show is written as an origin story of how Mystery Inc. formed. However, instead of being a children's show, Velma contains adult humour (Daphne is a drug dealer and Fred has a tiny penis). The series received some positive reviews from critics but Scooby fans have reacted negatively to it.

However, it's not the content that's truly upset Scooby fans. It's the fact that Scooby-Doo doesn't appear in the show at all.

READ MORE: Freddie Prinze Jr. says he was ‘so angry’ after being asked to take pay cut for Scooby Doo 2

Why is Scooby-Doo not in Velma? His absence explained
Why is Scooby-Doo not in Velma? His absence explained. Picture: HBO Max, Warner Bros. Pictures / Cinematic Collection / Alamy Stock Photo

Yes. Despite being a Scooby-Doo related show, Scooby-Doo is not part of Velma. Explaining why Scooby isn't in it, creator Charlie Grandy told Variety that it came down to the direction of the show. He said: "It felt like what made it a kids’ show was Scooby-Doo." Interestingly, the live-action Scooby-Doo films feature both adult humour and Scooby.

Charlie then continued to explain that there were licensing issues which meant that they couldn't put Scooby in the series even if they wanted to. He said: "[Us having doubts about putting Scooby in the show] coincided with Warner Bros. Animation saying, ‘Hey, you can’t use the dog'. So we were like, ‘Great, this works out well.'"

Nevertheless, fans aren't impressed with the lack of Scooby. One person tweeted: "velma is so bad HOW DO YOU MAKE SCOOBY DOO WITHOUT SCOOBY DOO." Another added: "Without Scooby, it’s just a random teen murder show."

As it stands, Mindy Kaling and the team behind Velma are yet to respond to the backlash to the series. We shall update you if they do.

What do you think of Velma?

Read more Scooby-Doo news here:

WATCH: Glass Onion cast pick their own mystery interview questions

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Finn Wolfhard responds to Millie Bobby Brown calling him "a lousy kisser"

Finn Wolfhard responds to Millie Bobby Brown calling him "a lousy kisser"

Sebastian Croft responds after being called out for Harry Potter game role

Heartstopper's Sebastian Croft responds to backlash over role in Harry Potter game

Tyler Posey almost played Jacob in Twilight instead of Taylor Lautner

Tyler Posey says he lost the role of Jacob in Twilight to Taylor Lautner

Austin Butler refers to ex Vanessa Hudgens as just a friend in Elvis interview

Austin Butler criticised for referring to ex Vanessa Hudgens as just a friend in Elvis interview

Celeb

Zoey 101 reboot movie is officially in the works

Zoey 101 sequel movie confirmed without several main cast members

Trending on PopBuzz

Next Up: 10 artists who are set to take over 2023

Next Up: 10 exciting new artists to watch in 2023

Features

Miley Cyrus Flowers lyrics: Every Liam Hemsworth reference explained

All the savage Liam Hemsworth references in Miley Cyrus' Flowers lyrics and video

Miley Cyrus

The Chainsmokers reveal they've had threesomes together with their fans

The Chainsmokers reveal they've had threesomes together with their fans

Celeb

JoJo Siwa reacts to brutal montage of her being bullied on Dance Moms

JoJo Siwa reacts to brutal video of Abby Lee Miller shouting at her on Dance Moms

Celeb

Demi Lovato's Holy Fvck posters banned in the UK for being offensive to Christians

Demi Lovato's Holy Fvck posters banned in the UK for being offensive to Christians

Demi Lovato

More TV & Film

Stranger Things

Euphoria

You

The Umbrella Academy

RuPaul's Drag Race

Sex Education