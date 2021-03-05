WandaVision end credits explained: How Doctor Strange 2 and Captain Marvel 2 are teased

It's already known that WandaVision will set up Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness and Captain Marvel 2. Here's what those end credit scenes mean for what's next.

After 9 episodes of Marvel Cinematic Universe excellence, WandaVision has come to an end. But as always, the Marvel series has left us with two end credit scenes that are sure to get fans hyped for what's next to come.

It's already been revealed that WandaVision acted as a set up for Elizabeth Olsen's appearance as Wanda Maximoff (now officially known as the Scarlet Witch) in 2022's Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. And now the series has revealed a little more about what's next for another favourite character.

As previously mentioned, there are TWO end credit scenes at the end of the WandaVision finale episode that you won't want to miss. Here's what they mean for both characters involved, and what's next for them in the MCU.

WARNING: Major spoilers ahead for WandaVision's finale end credits scenes!

WandaVision finale end credit scenes: How they set up Doctor Strange 2 and Captain Marvel 2. Picture: Disney+/Marvel Studios

WARNING: Seriously! If you haven't yet watched the WandaVision finale, bookmark this page, watch it and then come back for the explanation of those post credit scenes.

via GIPHY

WandaVision end credit scene 1: Monica Rambeau

In the first end credit scene, we see Monica greet Jimmy Woo in Westview before she's taken to the theatre by an unknown FBI agent. The agent then reveals herself to be a Skrull and tells Monica she was sent by an "an old friend of her mother's" who'd like to meet her. Monica asks where, and then the Skrull points upwards.

It seems like this person is Nick Fury, who (as you'll remember from Spider-Man: Far From Home) has been chilling on a space station following the events of Endgame. The Skrulls have been doing a lot of "Earth" work for him, including shapeshifting as Nick himself and Maria Hill to keep an eye on Peter Parker.

The next time we'll see Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau will be in Captain Marvel 2, but it also sounds like she may play into Disney+'s Secret Invasion series, starring Samuel L. Jackson as Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as Talos.

Monica Rambeau will next appear in Captain Marvel 2. Picture: Disney+/Marvel Studios

WandaVision end credit scene 2: Wanda and the Scarlet Witch

In the second end credit scene, we see Wanda by herself in a small, secluded house in the middle of nowhere. As she walks inside, the camera continues into her bedroom where we see an astral projection of the Scarlet Witch studying the Darkhold, the book that Agatha Harkness had in her basement. We then hear Billy and Tommy cry for help.

It's unclear exactly when this scene takes place, but it seems like enough time has passed for Wanda to understand her powers a little more. It also seems like she may have mastered Doctor Strange's ability to create her own astral form that exists alongside her real body.

The existence of Billy and Tommy could also hint at the multiverse, which will be explored in Doctor Strange 2. In the current world, we now know that Billy and Tommy no longer exist, as they disappeared when Wanda removed the Westview Hex. But do they still exist somewhere in the multiverse? Is she trying to find them using her chaos magic?

It's already been confirmed that we will see Wanda again in Doctor Strange 2, with more of her complicated story to be told. Guess we'll just have to wait until 2022 to find out what happens next.