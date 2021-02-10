Is Framing Britney Spears on Netflix? How to watch the documentary online

By Katie Louise Smith

Where can I watch the Britney Spears documentary? Here's how to watch Framing Britney Spears online and in the UK and beyond.

Over the past few days, Framing Britney Spears has been a huge subject of conversation on social media.

The New York Times documentary details the career of living legend Britney Spears, the way in which the media treated her and the current conversation surrounding her controlling conservatorship, which she has been in since 2008. The doc also touches on the #FreeBritney movement and her on-going legal battles with her father and conservator Jamie Spears.

From lifelong fans to high profile celebrities, people have been sharing their thoughts and messages of support to Britney on Twitter and Instagram. Now, interest in the documentary is growing. But how and where can you watch it online?

Here's where to watch the Britney Spears documentary online

How to watch Framing Britney Spears online: Is it on Netflix? Picture: J. Merritt/Getty Images for GLAAD, RUSSEIL CHRISTOPHE/CORBIS KIPA/Corbis via Getty Images

Is Framing Britney Spears on Netflix?

Nope. Framing Britney Spears is not available to stream on Netflix.

Framing Britney Spears is part of a production from The New York Times which airs on FX and Hulu, which means it will only be available to stream on those platforms. It's unlikely that Netflix will stream the documentary as The Walt Disney Company own both FX and Hulu.

Where to watch Framing Britney Spears online

Framing Britney Spears was released on FX and Hulu on February 5th in the US. You can stream the documentary on Hulu.

Framing Britney Spears is one standalone episode in the The New York Times Presents series.

If you’re not already a Hulu subscriber, you can sign up to get a free 7-day trial. Thankfully, the Framing Britney Spears is just over one hour long so you'll have plenty of time to stream it before your trial runs out.

How to watch Framing Britney Spears in the UK

Unfortunately, Framing Britney Spears is not currently available to stream in the UK.

According to PopSugar, the documentary will air in the UK at some point in Spring 2021. It's possible that it could also land on Disney+ for UK viewers, as Hulu and FX are both part of the wider Walt Disney Company.

Parts of the documentary are being shared on YouTube and on social media but, at the moment, there is currently no service in the UK that is currently streaming the documentary in its entirety.

