Wednesday release time: Here's what time it comes out on Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

Wednesday will be released on Netflix on November 23rd at midnight PST. Here is what time it will be released in your country, including the US, UK, Brazil, India, Australia and more.

It's time! Netflix's Wednesday is finally here – but what time is it released on Netflix?

Jenna Ortega (Scream, You) plays Wednesday, with Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán appearing as her just-as-iconic parents Morticia and Gomez Addams. There's eight brand new episodes for fans to sink their claws into, and several creepy mysteries to solve.

As usual, Netflix release their TV shows based on the time at their headquarters in California. Wednesday will be released on November 23rd at midnight Pacific Time (PT) but the exact time it will appear on your Netflix account will vary depending on where you live in the world.

Wednesday will be released on Wednesday 23rd November at 12AM Pacific Time (PT). The exact time it's released in your country will depend on where you live in the world and what time zone you live in.

Here are Wednesday release times for a handful of major time zones, countries and cities:

United States (PT) - 12:00 AM

United States (ET) - 03:00 AM

Canada - 3:00 AM (Toronto), 12:00 AM (Vancouver)

Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 5:00 AM

United Kingdom (GMT) - 8:00 AM

Europe (Central European Winter Time) - 9:00 AM

Europe (Eastern European Winter Time) - 10:00 AM

South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 10:00 AM

India (New Delhi) - 13:30 PM

Indonesia (Jakarta) - 3:00 PM

Philippines (Manila) - 4:00 PM

Hong Kong - 4:00 PM

Singapore - 4:00 PM

Australia - 4:00 PM (Perth), 7:00 PM (Sydney)

Japan (Tokyo) - 5:00 PM

New Zealand (Auckland) - 9:00 PM

Wednesday plot: What is Wednesday about? What happens?

The official synopsis for Wednesday reads: "Smart, sarcastic and a little dead inside, Wednesday Addams investigates a murder spree while making new friends — and foes — at Nevermore Academy."

As we've already seen in the trailer, Wednesday Addams transfers from her normie high school to Nevermore Academy after setting a school of piranhas onto the boys Water Polo team. (They bullied Pugsley! They deserved it!)

Once she gets there, she begrudgingly befriends various other students and quickly realises that a deadly mystery is looming over the academy. Secret societies? Check! A homicidal monster? Check! Mayhem, mystery and murder? Check check check!

