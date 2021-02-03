Wicked movie director Jon M. Chu is asking fans who to cast as Elphaba and Glinda

3 February 2021, 11:15

By Sam Prance

Ariana Grande? Dove Cameron? People have many ideas as to who should star in the live-action Wicked film.

Universal have confirmed that Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu will direct the new Wicked film and he wants your help.

Yesterday (Feb 3), Deadline reported Jon M. Chu would replace Stephen Daldry as the director of the highly-anticipated new Wicked movie adaptation. Ever since the musical came out 17 years ago, fans have wanted to see it come to life on the big screen and now it is happening. This marks Jon's second musical movie after In The Heights which is due out this June.

If that weren't exciting enough, Jon is asking fans for their input as to who they want to play Elphaba and Glinda in the film.

READ MORE: Idina Menzel says Ariana Grande would be "amazing" as Elphaba in the Wicked movie

Wicked movie director Jon M. Chu is asking fans who to cast as Elphaba and Glinda
Wicked movie director Jon M. Chu is asking fans who to cast as Elphaba and Glinda. Picture: @arianagrande via Instagram, Frank Micelotta/Getty Images, @dovecameron via Instagram

Taking to Twitter yesterday (Feb 2), Jon M. Chu opened up about being asked to direct Wicked. He wrote: "Most of my life I have felt out of place, weird and different. I hid behind a camera because people liked to be filmed and I could disappear. I used my short films to wow people so I could feel valued. I felt GREEN in all ways."

Jon then added: "But when I saw Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman's WICKED over 15 years ago as it was being workshopped in San Francisco I couldn't unsee it. So to think that I have been invited to bring this timeless story to the biggest screens all around the world for people to experience with their family, best friends and total strangers… of all walks of life, ages, shapes and colors is like I've been invited to Oz by the Wizard himself."

He ended the post writing: "So... who wants to be Elphaba and Glinda?"

As it stands, there's no official word on who will play Elphaba and Glinda. It's also unclear if Jon is looking for newcomers to take on the roles or if he will be casting famous faces. Of course, Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth played Elphaba and Glinda in the original Broadway production and both of them have chimed in with their own thoughts.

Idina has said that Ariana Grande "would be amazing" as Elphaba and Kristen has already stated multiple times that she wants Ariana and Dove Cameron to take on the roles of Elphaba and Glinda.

In 2019, she tweeted: "I'll keep saying it... @ArianaGrande + @DoveCameron, the @WICKED_Musical movie is your destiny!"

Arianators will already know that Ariana Grande is obsessed with Wicked the musical. In October 2019, she performed 'The Wizard and I' for NBC's A Very Wicked Halloween special. Speaking to Zach Sang in 2020, Ariana also revealed that she "would do anything" to play Elphaba in the upcoming movie adaptation of Wicked.

She said: "I don't really have many dream roles. I already got to play Penny in Hairspray. Elphaba and Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors, those are my two dream roles... I would do anything. I would stand outside of the producers' office with coffee waiting for them to acknowledge me, begging to sing 'Defying Gravity' for them."

Meanwhile, Dove told E! in 2019 that Glinda is "the role of a lifetime". She also said: "I've been dreaming of it since I was, like, seven. I mean, I should be so lucky to be considered."

Who do you think should play Elphaba and Glinda in the Wicked movie?

