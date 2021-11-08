Over 28,000 Wicked fans sign petition to keep James Corden out of the movie

By Sam Prance

Wicked fans have set up a petition to ensure that James Corden isn't part of the Wicked film adaptation.

Jon M. Chu has started unveiling the cast for the Wicked film but fans are now requesting that James Corden isn't involved.

Earlier this year (Feb 3), Deadline revealed that Jon M. Chu would replace Stephen Daldry as the director of the new Wicked movie adaptation, and last week (Nov 4), Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande took to Instagram to confirm that they've been cast as the leads in the project. Cynthia will take on the iconic role of Elphaba and Ariana will play her frenemy Glinda.

Jon is yet to say who will play the rest of the Wicked characters but fans are making clear who they don't want in the film.

Over 28,000 Wicked fans sign petition to keep James Corden out of the movie. Picture: CraSH/imageSPACE/MediaPunch, Universal, Change.org

A Change.org petition was set up by Mikel Miller last week to Universal studios with the title: "Keep James Corden out of Wicked the movie." Mikel then wrote in the description: "James Corden in no way shape or form should be in or near the production of Wicked the movie. that’s pretty much it." As it stands, over 30,000 people have signed it.

While there have been no announcements yet to say that James will be in the film, the TV host and actor has appeared in a number of movie musicals lately, often with negative reviews. In 2019, James played Bustopher Jones in Cats and Andrew Lloyd Webber "begged" for his performance to be cut.

James has since played Barry in The Prom in 2020, with many criticising his portrayal of a gay man. And this year, he played James the mouse alongside Camila Cabello in the 2021 adaptation of Cinderella.

As it stands, Jon and Universal Studios are yet to address the petition or confirm who else will appear in the Wicked movie. We shall update you as soon as they do.

