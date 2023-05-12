Will Poulter was once mistaken for Sid from Toy Story in real life

12 May 2023, 17:13

By Katie Louise Smith

"I don’t want to be rude...But [Toy Story came out in] 1995. I was two. And they weren’t doing it through live action."

Will Poulter has revealed that someone once mistook him for Sid, the animated character from Toy Story in real life.

Throughout his career, Will has often been compared to the Pixar character, presumably due to his appearance, short hair and strong eyebrows. The comments have followed him for years, so much so that he eventually leaned into the memes and dressed up as Sid for Halloween back in 2017 to raise awareness for anti-bullying.

In a recent interview with GQ, Will opened up about the memes and conversations surrounding his appearance, recalling on one particular moment that saw someone mistake him for the character from the 1995 Pixar film.

Will Poulter recalls the time someone thought he was Sid from Toy Story
Will Poulter recalls the time someone thought he was Sid from Toy Story. Picture: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for BFI, Disney Pixar

"A guy at a urinal in LA last week turned to me and said, ‘You’re in Toy Story, right?’ And I was like, ‘Well, that was animated,'" Will said. "I don’t want to be rude. I also appreciate there’s a meme going round of me – I dressed up as Sid from Toy Story for anti-bullying week. So arguably I haven’t helped my case."

"But [Toy Story came out in] 1995. I was two. And they weren’t doing it through live action."

Back in 2017, Will shared a photo of himself dressed as Sid for Halloween, using the whole thing to raise awareness for a good cause.

"In addition to having a laugh at my expense I wanted to try and raise some attention for a cause I am an ambassador for! @antibullying pro," he wrote in the 2017 post. "As this month is Bullying Prevention Month in the USA and anti-bullying Week in the U.K. is just around the corner, I would really appreciate it if you could please give them a follow before you like or share and help support the cause to make school a safer and happier place for young people."

Elsewhere in the interview, Will opened up about how he feels when people congratulate him on his "transformation glow-up" amid his new Marvel role.

"It’s funny – when things trend like that on the internet, all context is lost and a big one is talking about overnight transformations. The one that went viral in relation to me was a picture of me in We're The Millers next to a picture of me in Guardians. There's literally 10 years between those two pictures but people don't even realise it," he said.

"Someone in the pub two days ago said, ‘Oh, you've had a glow up. Congrats.’ It's a little bit hard to not accept that as, ‘You were ugly for the best part of your life, and now things are looking up a bit!’ I don't know if that's just me being cynical, but it's hard to not take it as a backhanded compliment."

"People say it like it's positive, but it could also contribute to a complex," he added.

