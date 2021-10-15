Will there be a You season 4? Netflix has already renewed the series

By Sam Prance

Is You season 3 the final season? Here's what we know about the future of the Netflix show.

You season 3 may have only just come out on Netflix but fans are already desperate for more deadly Joe Goldberg content.

You season 3 picks up right where season 2 left off. After finding out that Love is pregnant with his baby, Joe decided not to kill her and the couple move to the quiet town of Madre Linda to raise their child. It doesn't take long before the murderous couple find themselves killing people again, and, just like season 2, season 3 ends with plenty of unanswered questions.

With that in mind, it's only natural that people want more and now Netflix has revealed if the iconic show is coming back.

Has You been renewed for season 4 by Netflix?

Will there be a You season 4? Picture: Netflix

Yes. You is so popular that Netflix renewed the show for a fourth season before You season 3 even came out. Taking to their official Twitter page yesterday (Oct 13), the You Netflix account tweeted: "YOU Season 4 is in the [body] bag", alongside a promo showing Joe's criminal journey from season 1 with Beck and Peach right up until now with Love in suburbia.

As for what the season 4 plot will be and who is in the cast, you will have to finish season 3 to find out which characters are still alive and where Joe and Love end up.

You can also check out the fourth You novel, which the series is based on, that author Caroline Kepnes is currently working on. However, the series deviates pretty far from the books.

YOU Season 4 is in the [body] bag. pic.twitter.com/cneWinUzUB — YOU (@YouNetflix) October 13, 2021

