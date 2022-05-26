A Winnie the Pooh horror movie is coming to ruin all your childhood memories

Immediately no.

A horror movie based on Winnie the Pooh is coming to a theatre near you and it looks set to ruin any happy childhood memories you ever had.

Now, you probably remember Winnie the Pooh as the wholesome, cuddly bear who loved to hang out with his pals – Piglet, Eeyore, Kanga, Roo, Tigger and Christopher Robin – in Hundred Acre Wood, and eat his bodyweight in honey. But it seems Pooh Bear's appetite has changed in recent years… now he's got a taste for blood.

In a new movie, titled Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, director Rhys Frake-Waterfield has turned Winnie the Pooh into a terrifying killer that you probably wouldn't want to cuddle up to.

In film stills, Winnie is not exactly a bear. It's basically a man in a creepy rubber mask and lumberjack shirt. Piglet is there too, but he's not quite as cute as you remember. Again, he's now a man with a pig mask on and menacing tusks.

READ MORE: Insidious has been named the scariest horror film of all time

A Winnie the Pooh horror movie is coming to ruin all your childhood memories
Picture: Jagged Edge Productions

There's no details on the plot right now but it looks as though a group of friends have gone to the woods – classic – for a little vacay, only to be terrorised by Pooh Bear and his friends.

Now you're probably wondering how the hell they managed to let Disney allow them to turn Winnie the Pooh into a killer, but it's actually because killer Winnie is based on the original.

Disney's Winnie the Pooh film franchise is based on A. A. Milne's character of the same name and the rights of the character were signed over to Disney in the 1960s. But the copyright expired in 2021, meaning Winnie has now entered the public domain. Because Disney no longer have exclusive rights to Winnie's image, it can be included in other works.

Director Rhys Frake-Waterfield couldn't resist the opportunity to ruin our childhoods so now we have Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey.

According to the film's IMDb page, Blood and Honey stars Amber Doig-Thorne as Alice, Maria Taylor as Maria, Danielle Ronald as Zoe, May Kelly as Tina, Natasha Tosini as Lara, Chris Cordell as Piglet, and Craig David Dowsett as the titular character.

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey
Picture: Jagged Edge Productions
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey
Picture: Jagged Edge Productions

There's no official trailer or release date just yet but, by the look of the creepy film stills, it looks like it's going to be a gore-filed flick.

