Netflix UK is opening a Witcher-themed immersive maze in London ahead of season 3

13 June 2023, 15:37 | Updated: 13 June 2023, 15:43

Watch The Witcher season 3 trailer

By Katie Louise Smith

The Witcher Maze will take fans through an immersive maze and into the iconic bathhouse – and it's all completely free!

Fans of The Witcher... Netflix UK have got a treat in store for you!

To celebrate the release of The Witcher season 3, a brand new immersive experience is being set up in the heart of central London that will allow fans to dive head-first into the world of Geralt and the rest of the beloved characters.

A Witcher-themed maze is set to open at The Outernet, Tottenham Court Road on Thursday 29th June and run until Sunday July 2nd – just in time for the release of season 3 part 1, which drops on June 29th.

The Witcher Maze: Everything you need to know about the immersive experience
The Witcher Maze: Everything you need to know about the immersive experience. Picture: Netflix

According to Netflix UK's press release, fans will begin their journey at the Belleteyn Festival "where singing Bards will guide you into the maze but beware of the unexpected, a beast lurks within".

Fans will then have to find their way out the maze. Once they've escaped, they will be "rewarded, as you digitally capture your moment of glory and bask in your bravery at The Witcher Bathhouse."

The Witcher Maze will see fans immerse themselves in the world of The Witcher
The Witcher Maze will see fans immerse themselves in the world of The Witcher. Picture: Netflix UK
At the end of The Witcher Maze, fans can pose in the iconic bathtub
At the end of The Witcher Maze, fans can pose in the iconic bathtub. Picture: Netflix UK

The Witcher Maze will be open from Thursday 29th June until Sunday 2nd July. Doors open at 10:30AM everyday and it's completely free to attend. You don't need any tickets, you'll just need to join the queue. (No guaranteed entry, and queue times may vary.)

Note that the maze is restricted to those aged 13+ only. Under 18's will also need to be accompanied by an adult.

And for those Witcher fans who aren't able to get to London to experience the maze, Netflix UK is also sending a Witcher-themed ice cream around various cities across the country all summer. Here are the dates of when it'll be in your area.

  • Friday 23rd June – Bristol
  • Saturday 24th June – Swansea
  • 29th June – 2nd July – London, The Outernet
  • Thursday 6th July – Leeds
  • Friday 7th July – Sheffield
  • Saturday 8th July – Manchester
  • Sunday 9th July – Liverpool
  • Friday 14th July – Newcastle
  • Saturday 15th July – Edinburgh
  • Sunday 16th July – Glasgow
  • Monday 17th July – Belfast
  • Thursday 20th July – Portsmouth
  • Friday 21st July – Brighton
  • Saturday 22nd July – Bournemouth
  • Sunday 23rd July – Plymouth

Niall Horan Breaks Down Every Song On 'The Show' | Making The Album

