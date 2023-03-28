Wizards of Waverly Place boss confirms Alex and Stevie were meant to be a couple

By Katie Louise Smith

"Alex Russo being confirmed as canonically bisexual feels so right."

Here's some surprise Wizards of Waverly Place news that you probably weren't expecting: Alex Russo and Stevie Nichols were meant to be a romantic couple.

Over the years, fans always thought there was wayyy more to Selena Gomez' iconic main character and Hayley Kiyoko's season 3 character than just "friends who met in detention" – and it turns out they were right.

Showrunner Peter Murrieta has revealed that the writers actually wanted to make Alex and Stevie's romantic connection more obvious in show, but Disney Channel reportedly wouldn't allow them to explore it at the time.

Wizards' Alex Russo was intended to have a romantic relationship with Stevie. Picture: Eric McCandless/Disney Channel via Getty Images, CBS via YouTube

Speaking on the Wizards of Waverly Pod, showrunner Peter Murrietta (who headed up the first three seasons of the show) shared the one storyline that he wished he could have explored in more detail.

"I wished we could have played more with what was quite obvious to a lot of us, which was the relationship between Stevie and Alex," he said, referring to the fact that Alex and Stevie were intended to be more than friends. "We weren’t able to in that time, but it was pretty clear to all of us what that relationship was. That would have been fun."

Then, referring to Disney Channel's lack of LGBTQ+ characters and relationships in their shows around the time Wizards was airing, co-host Jennifer Stone said: "If it was just a few years down the line, we maybe could have played with that."

Co-host David DeLuise then added that "nowadays that could happen" on Disney Channel. "Disney Channel has had characters, and they did it, but we got as close as we could," Peter continued. "Pretty close. It was pretty much right there."

alex russo bisexual icon confirmed pic.twitter.com/tp7pomUXyE — bela🦦 (@avasword) March 27, 2023

alex russo being confirmed as canonically bisexual feels so right pic.twitter.com/xJwbaup90T — ً (@letsmegetme) March 27, 2023

alex russo confirmed bisexual wasn't on my 2023 bingo card pic.twitter.com/tAPHsBO48p — bea (@zwanheda) March 28, 2023

YOURE TELLING ME WE COULDVE HAD BISEXUAL ALEX RUSSO ?:£38!:8:&: — kayy (@ktyselysium) March 27, 2023

Of course, fans of the series are living for the revelation that Alex and Stevie were intended to be a couple, sharing that the two characters were their "gay awakenings".

"Alex Russo confirmed bisexual wasn't on my 2023 bingo card," one user wrote. Another added: "YOURE TELLING ME WE COULDVE HAD BISEXUAL ALEX RUSSO ?:£38!:8:&:"

"Alex Russo being confirmed as canonically bisexual feels so right," a third person wrote.

