XO, Kitty stars Sang Heon Lee and Gia Kim are brother and sister in real life

19 May 2023, 16:28

Watch the trailer for XO, Kitty

By Sam Prance

The actor and actress behind Min Ho and Yuri in XO, Kitty are actually related.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

As if we couldn't love all the XO, Kitty cast any more, fan faves Sang Heon Lee and Gia Kim are brother and sister in real life.

XO, Kitty sees To All the Boys I've Loved Before legend Kitty Song Covey (Anna Cathcart) move to Seoul to learn more about her mother and be with her true love Dae (Minyeong Choi). However, Kitty's plans are cut short when she learns that Dae is dating Yuri (Gia Kim). Not only that but one of Dae's best friends Min Ho (Sang Heon Lee) wants her to go back home.

As the show progresses, Kitty discovers that neither Yuri nor Min Ho is as villainous as they may seem. In fact, fans cannot get enough of them and the actors who play them. Now, Minyeong Choi has let slip that Sang Heon and Gia are siblings.

READ MORE: XO, Kitty season 2: Release date, cast, spoilers, trailers and news about the Netflix show

XO, Kitty stars Sang Heon Lee and Gia Kim are brother and sister in real life
XO, Kitty stars Sang Heon Lee and Gia Kim are brother and sister in real life. Picture: Netflix, Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Talking to Teen Vogue about the cast, Minyeong said: "I'm not sure if I'm allowed to say this, but…did you know that Gia and Sang Heon are siblings in real life?" He then revealed that he only found out that Sang Heon and Gia were brother and sister when the cast were setting up a group chat and arranging to meet for the first time. He said that it was "mind-blowing".

Minyeong then explained: "I brought this up [because] Anna reached out to Sang Heon and me…we had a group chat, and then Sang Heon said, 'Oh, is it okay if my sister joins too?' Then I was like, 'What?' Of course, I want to meet my cast's family too, but not on the first day and not in our first meeting."

It was only then that Sang Heon explained the situation. Minyeong ended by saying: "I was writing something, and Sang Heon was like, 'Oh, actually, she's playing Yuri.' And then I was like, 'What?!'"

Sang Heon and Gia are yet to discuss their sibling relationship themselves but fans have noticed that both actors have flags alluding to their heritages in their Instagram bios. Sang Heon has the Hong Kong, South Korean and British flags in his bio and Gia has the Hong Kong and South Korean flags in her bio.

The pair also regularly appear on each others Instagram pages and appear to have an adorable relationship irl.

Read more XO, Kitty news here:

WATCH: Jonas Brothers reveal their secrets in the Tower of Truth

Jonas Brothers vs. 'The Tower Of Truth' | PopBuzz Meets

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

XO, Kitty's Minyeong Choi thinks Dae and Kitty should NOT be together in season 2

XO, Kitty's Minyeong Choi thinks Dae and Kitty shouldn't be together in season 2

XO, Kitty season 2: Release date, cast, spoilers, trailers and news about the Netflix show

XO, Kitty season 2: Release date, cast, spoilers, trailers and news about the Netflix show

Is there an XO, Kitty book? Here's what Jenny Han has said

Is there an XO, Kitty book? Here's what Jenny Han has said

Who does Kitty end up with in XO, Kitty? The shock ending explained

Who does Kitty end up with in XO, Kitty? The shock ending explained

Halle Bailey says Ursula is "misunderstood" in The Little Mermaid

Halle Bailey says Ursula is "misunderstood" in The Little Mermaid

Trending on PopBuzz

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every surprise song performed on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour so far

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All 44 songs played by Taylor revealed

Taylor Swift

Beyoncé Renaissance Tour times: What time does Beyoncé take to the stage?

Beyoncé Renaissance Tour times: What time does Beyoncé take to the stage?

Beyonce

Beyoncé Renaissance Tour setlist: Every song Beyoncé plays on the Renaissance World Tour

Beyoncé Renaissance Tour setlist: Every song Beyoncé plays on the Renaissance World Tour

Beyonce

Miley Cyrus says she doesn't think she will ever tour again

Miley Cyrus says she doesn't think she will ever tour again

Miley Cyrus

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford

Billie Eilish's rep confirms she has split from Jesse Rutherford

Billie Eilish

More TV & Film

Stranger Things

Euphoria

You

The Umbrella Academy

RuPaul's Drag Race

Sex Education