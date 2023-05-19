XO, Kitty stars Sang Heon Lee and Gia Kim are brother and sister in real life

By Sam Prance

The actor and actress behind Min Ho and Yuri in XO, Kitty are actually related.

As if we couldn't love all the XO, Kitty cast any more, fan faves Sang Heon Lee and Gia Kim are brother and sister in real life.

XO, Kitty sees To All the Boys I've Loved Before legend Kitty Song Covey (Anna Cathcart) move to Seoul to learn more about her mother and be with her true love Dae (Minyeong Choi). However, Kitty's plans are cut short when she learns that Dae is dating Yuri (Gia Kim). Not only that but one of Dae's best friends Min Ho (Sang Heon Lee) wants her to go back home.

As the show progresses, Kitty discovers that neither Yuri nor Min Ho is as villainous as they may seem. In fact, fans cannot get enough of them and the actors who play them. Now, Minyeong Choi has let slip that Sang Heon and Gia are siblings.

XO, Kitty stars Sang Heon Lee and Gia Kim are brother and sister in real life. Picture: Netflix, Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Talking to Teen Vogue about the cast, Minyeong said: "I'm not sure if I'm allowed to say this, but…did you know that Gia and Sang Heon are siblings in real life?" He then revealed that he only found out that Sang Heon and Gia were brother and sister when the cast were setting up a group chat and arranging to meet for the first time. He said that it was "mind-blowing".

Minyeong then explained: "I brought this up [because] Anna reached out to Sang Heon and me…we had a group chat, and then Sang Heon said, 'Oh, is it okay if my sister joins too?' Then I was like, 'What?' Of course, I want to meet my cast's family too, but not on the first day and not in our first meeting."

It was only then that Sang Heon explained the situation. Minyeong ended by saying: "I was writing something, and Sang Heon was like, 'Oh, actually, she's playing Yuri.' And then I was like, 'What?!'"

Sang Heon and Gia are yet to discuss their sibling relationship themselves but fans have noticed that both actors have flags alluding to their heritages in their Instagram bios. Sang Heon has the Hong Kong, South Korean and British flags in his bio and Gia has the Hong Kong and South Korean flags in her bio.

The pair also regularly appear on each others Instagram pages and appear to have an adorable relationship irl.

