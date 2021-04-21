You season 3 release date confirmed for 2021

By Katie Louise Smith

After long filming delays, You season 3 is finally heading our way.

For those of you who have been wondering when the infamous Joe Goldberg will return to your screens, we finally have an update. You season 3 is set to be released on Netflix toward the end of 2021.

You season 3 was renewed way back in January 2020, just after the second season dropped. Production on season 3 began in February 2020, but was then suspended due to the pandemic. Filming finally commenced in November 2020 with Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti back as Joe and Love Quinn, alongside a ton of other exciting new characters.

The release date has now finally been revealed by Netflix Co-CEO and Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos, who confirmed that it will return in "Q4", per Deadline's report. That means we could see You season 3 return in October, November or December.

You season 3 2021 release date confirmed. Picture: Netflix

What will happen in You season 3?

The last episode of You season 2 saw Joe and Love move away from LA and out to the suburbs. Love is pregnant, and Joe has managed to find himself a new obsession: the next door neighbour (who is definitely not his mother, as fans previously theorised.)

The neighbour is called Natalie (played by Michaela McManus) and despite her social status and marriage to a powerful man, she leads a secret life. Joe, of course, is keen to work hard to learn more about it.

Twelve new characters are also being added to the third season, including new – and definitely suspicious – friends for both Joe and Love, judgemental parents who live nearby and a couple's therapist who will attempt to help Joe and Love's marriage.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina's Tati Gabrielle will also join the cast as Marienne, an observant librarian who watches the neighbours every move, and is far too savvy to fall for their entitled and oblivious ways.

Season 3 will also dive deeper in Joe Goldberg's childhood through flashbacks, detailing his early years at a boy's home.

