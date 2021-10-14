You season 3 release time: Here's what time it comes out on Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

You season 3 will be released on Netflix on Friday 15th October. Here's what time it comes out in our country.

Joe Goldberg season is upon us, neighbours! You season 3 is set to be released on Netflix on Friday October 15th and it's promising to be even more intense than season 2. If that's even possible...

You season 3 sees Joe and his now-wife Love Quinn settle into the suburbs with their baby boy, Henry. But, as always, the couple just can't seem to quit their murderous habits.

The brand new series is set to leave fans with countless questions, but let's answer the most important one first: When does You season 3 come out on Netflix?

As usual, Netflix will be releasing You season 3 based on the time at their headquarters in California. All of the streamers new TV shows usually drop at midnight Pacific Time (PT), which means the exact time it'll appear on your Netflix account depends on where you live.

What time does You season 3 come out on Netflix?

You season 3 release times: Here's when it comes out in your country

You season 3 will be released on Friday October 15th at 12AM Pacific Time. The exact time it's released in your country will depend on where you live in the world and what time zone you live in.

Here are the You release times for a handful of major time zones:

United States (PDT) - 12:00 AM

United States (EDT) - 03:00 AM

Canada - 3:00 AM (Toronto), 12:00 AM (Vancouver)

Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 4:00 AM

United Kingdom (BST) - 8:00 AM

Europe (Central European Summer Time) - 9:00 AM

Europe (Eastern European Summer Time) - 10:00 AM

South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 9:00 AM

India (New Delhi) - 12:30 PM

Indonesia (Jakarta) - 2:00 PM

Philippines (Manila) - 3:00 PM

Hong Kong - 3:00 PM

Singapore - 3:00 PM

Australia - 3:00 PM (Perth), 6:00 PM (Sydney)

Japan (Tokyo) - 4:00 PM

New Zealand (Auckland) - 8:00 PM

Where to watch You season 3 online

You is a Netflix original series which means it will only be able to stream on Netflix. It will not be available to watch on any other streaming platform.

So, if you're desperate to see what happens to Joe Goldberg next, you'll have to get yourself a subscription or ask a friend nicely if you can watch with them.

What happens in You season 3?

You season 3 picks up shortly after the end of season 2. Joe and Love have moved away from Los Angeles to the suburbs to start a new life with their brand new baby son, Henry. As teased at the end of season 2, Joe becomes infatuated with Natalie, his new next door neighbour – and we all know that's not going to end well.

Season 3 also will introduce 12 new characters who all end up playing pivotal roles in Joe and Love's new domestic life.

Elsewhere, Joe and Love have rebuilt the infamous glass cage so it's pretty clear that they're about to get up to their old murderous shenanigans.

The trailer for season 3 also promises plenty of drama, murder, sex... you know, all the good You stuff we've come to expect.

