You season 3 release time: Here's what time it comes out on Netflix

14 October 2021, 11:16

By Katie Louise Smith

You season 3 will be released on Netflix on Friday 15th October. Here's what time it comes out in our country.

Joe Goldberg season is upon us, neighbours! You season 3 is set to be released on Netflix on Friday October 15th and it's promising to be even more intense than season 2. If that's even possible...

You season 3 sees Joe and his now-wife Love Quinn settle into the suburbs with their baby boy, Henry. But, as always, the couple just can't seem to quit their murderous habits.

The brand new series is set to leave fans with countless questions, but let's answer the most important one first: When does You season 3 come out on Netflix?

As usual, Netflix will be releasing You season 3 based on the time at their headquarters in California. All of the streamers new TV shows usually drop at midnight Pacific Time (PT), which means the exact time it'll appear on your Netflix account depends on where you live.

What time does You season 3 come out on Netflix?

You season 3 release time: When does You season 3 come out on Netflix?
You season 3 release time: When does You season 3 come out on Netflix? Picture: Netflix

You season 3 release times: Here's when it comes out in your country

You season 3 will be released on Friday October 15th at 12AM Pacific Time. The exact time it's released in your country will depend on where you live in the world and what time zone you live in.

Here are the You release times for a handful of major time zones:

  • United States (PDT) - 12:00 AM
  • United States (EDT) - 03:00 AM
  • Canada - 3:00 AM (Toronto), 12:00 AM (Vancouver)
  • Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 4:00 AM
  • United Kingdom (BST) - 8:00 AM
  • Europe (Central European Summer Time) - 9:00 AM
  • Europe (Eastern European Summer Time) - 10:00 AM
  • South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 9:00 AM
  • India (New Delhi) - 12:30 PM
  • Indonesia (Jakarta) - 2:00 PM
  • Philippines (Manila) - 3:00 PM
  • Hong Kong - 3:00 PM
  • Singapore - 3:00 PM
  • Australia - 3:00 PM (Perth), 6:00 PM (Sydney)
  • Japan (Tokyo) - 4:00 PM
  • New Zealand (Auckland) - 8:00 PM
Joe Goldberg and Love Quinn return in You season 3
Joe Goldberg and Love Quinn return in You season 3. Picture: Netflix

Where to watch You season 3 online

You is a Netflix original series which means it will only be able to stream on Netflix. It will not be available to watch on any other streaming platform.

So, if you're desperate to see what happens to Joe Goldberg next, you'll have to get yourself a subscription or ask a friend nicely if you can watch with them.

What happens in You season 3?

You season 3 picks up shortly after the end of season 2. Joe and Love have moved away from Los Angeles to the suburbs to start a new life with their brand new baby son, Henry. As teased at the end of season 2, Joe becomes infatuated with Natalie, his new next door neighbour – and we all know that's not going to end well.

Season 3 also will introduce 12 new characters who all end up playing pivotal roles in Joe and Love's new domestic life.

Elsewhere, Joe and Love have rebuilt the infamous glass cage so it's pretty clear that they're about to get up to their old murderous shenanigans.

The trailer for season 3 also promises plenty of drama, murder, sex... you know, all the good You stuff we've come to expect.

READ MORE: You season 4: Release date, cast, plot, spoilers and trailers

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

You season 4 renewed at Netflix

You season 4: Release date, cast, plot, spoilers and trailers
Finn Wolfhard says Stranger Things 4 is "really messed up"

Finn Wolfhard says Stranger Things 4 is "really messed up"

Stranger Things

Squid Game faces backlash after children start playing the show's violent games at school

Squid Game sparks concern after children start playing the show's games at school
Netflix shows cancelled and ending in 2021

Every Netflix show cancelled or ending in 2021 (so far)

Penn Badgley say You season 3 was "difficult" to film now he’s a father

Penn Badgley says playing Joe in You season 3 was "difficult" now he’s a dad

You

Trending on PopBuzz

Olivia Rodrigo says artists she once admired have treated her like mean girls

Olivia Rodrigo says artists she once admired have treated her like mean girls

Olivia Rodrigo

"You smell like weed, I am weed" memes are going viral

I Am Weed memes go viral thanks to Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox

Viral

Kim Kardashian says North West insults her house when they argue

Kim Kardashian says North West insults her house when they argue and I'm cackling

Celeb

Zendaya reveals what she loves most about Tom Holland and it'll melt your heart

Zendaya reveals what she loves most about Tom Holland and it'll melt your heart

Zendaya

All the best Red Flag emoji memes from viral Twitter trend

All the best Red Flag emoji memes from viral Twitter trend

Viral

Lizzo fans defend her after she's criticised for wearing a see-through dress

Lizzo fans defend her after she's criticised for wearing a see-through dress to Cardi B's birthday party

Lizzo

More TV & Film

The Umbrella Academy

Stranger Things

American Horror Story

You

Sex Education

RuPaul's Drag Race

On My Block

Riverdale