You season 4 part 2 release time: Here's what time it comes out on Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

You season 4 part 2 will be released on Netflix on March 9th at midnight PST. Here is what time it will be released in your country, including the US, UK, Brazil, India, Australia and more.

Ready for some more Joe Goldberg? Of course you are! After a intense first five episodes of You season 4, part 2 is finally set to be released tomorrow – but what time will it arrive on your Netflix account?

The final five episodes of You season 4 are set to be much, much more dramatic than the first half of the season. Fans have already theorised that some huge twists are ahead. Is Joe imagining Rhys? Is Marienne already dead? Is Joe hallucinating and is Love still alive?

You season 4 part 2 arrives on Netflix worldwide on March 9th. As usual, Netflix will release the series at midnight Pacific Time. The exact time that all the new episodes will appear on your personal Netflix account, however, will depend on where you live in the world.

Here's a helpful list of release times so you know exactly when You season 4 part 2 is available to stream.

What time does You season 4 part 2 come out on Netflix?

You season 4 part 2 release times: Here's when it comes out in your country

You season 4 part 2 will be released on Thursday, March 9th at 12AM Pacific Time (PT). The exact time that it's released in your country will depend on where you live in the world and what time zone you live in.

Here are the You season 4 part 2 release times for a handful of major time zones, countries and cities:

United States (PT) - 12:00 AM

United States (ET) - 03:00 AM

Canada - 3:00 AM (Toronto), 12:00 AM (Vancouver)

Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 5:00 AM

United Kingdom (GMT) - 8:00 AM

Europe (Central European Winter Time) - 9:00 AM

Europe (Eastern European Winter Time) - 10:00 AM

South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 10:00 AM

India (New Delhi) - 1:30 PM

Indonesia (Jakarta) - 3:00 PM

Philippines (Manila) - 4:00 PM

Hong Kong - 4:00 PM

Singapore - 4:00 PM

Australia - 4:00 PM (Perth), 7:00 PM (Sydney)

Japan (Tokyo) - 5:00 PM

New Zealand (Auckland) - 9:00 PM

Find even more time zones here.

What happens in You season 4 part 2?

At the end of part 1, it's revealed that Rhys Montrose is the Eat The Rich killer and was behind the whole thing all along. And yes, he was Joe's stalker too.

Having done extensive research into Joe's past and his murders, he tells Joe to kill Roald so they can frame the dead man for the murders of Malcolm, Simon and Gemma. Joe refuses, and at the end of the season, we see Rhys officially announcing his candidacy for London Mayor as Joe pledges to stop him.

Part 2 will likely follow Joe as he attempts to expose the truth behind the murders. More murders amongst the friendship group will no doubt happen too, but who will die next? And will Joe Goldberg end up slipping back into his old ways and murder some people himself along the way?