Young Royals season 2: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the Netflix series

By Sam Prance

Will there be a Young Royals season 2 on Netflix? Here's everything you need to know about the future of the Swedish show.

Young Royals may have only just come out on Netflix but there is already a huge demand from viewers for a second season.

Young Royals tells the fictional story of a teenage prince named Wilhelm (Edvin Ryding). Wilhelm is sent to an elite boarding school after getting into a heavily publicised fight at a club. Here, he meets Simon (Omar Rudberg), an openly gay, student and they both fall in love. However, Wilhelm is in the closet and he is torn between his duty to the throne and his heart.

Young Royals season 1 ends with a cliffhanger and naturally, fans want more. With that in mind, here's everything you need to know about Young Royals season 2, including the release date, cast, trailer, spoilers and news about what's next.

When does Young Royals season 2 come out on Netflix?

Will there be a Young Royals season 2?

As it stands, Netflix are yet to announce if they have officially renewed Young Royals for a third season. However, that's not actually bad news. Netflix often wait between weeks and months after a show has come out to reveal if they are bringing it back and Young Royals is currently in Netflix's Top 10 shows in many countries all around the world.

In other words, it's likely that Netflix will announce that Young Royals has been renewed for a second season before the summer is over.

When is the Young Royals season 2 release date?

There's no official Young Royals season 2 release date just yet and there won't be until Netflix confirm whether or not there will be a second season. However, Netflix tend to release new seasons of their hit TV shows annually, so as long as Young Royals is renewed, it's probable that Young Royals season 2 will debut around July 2022.

Just like Young Royals season 1, we imagine that season 2 will also have six 45 minute episodes.

WARNING: SEASON 1 SPOILERS BELOW

Who will be in the Young Royals season 2 cast?

As it stands, it looks like all our faves from the first season of Young Royals will return should it get renewed. Expect to see Edvin Ryding (Wilhelm) and Omar Rudberg (Simon) return for much more romance and drama. We also imagine that Malte Gårdinger (August), Frida Argento (Sara), Nikia Uggla (Felice) and Natalie Varli (Madison) will all be back.

Not to mention, Carmen Gloria Pérez should come back as Simon and Sara's mother Linda and Pernilla August should appear again as Wilhelm's mother, Queen Kristina of Sweden. As for Ivar Forsling, he likely will not return as Wilhelm's brother now that Prince Erik is dead. That being said, he could still star in flashbacks.

We also imagine that the show will bring back other supporting characters and introduce us to some new cast members.

What will happen in Young Royals season 2?

In the wake of August leaking Wilhelm and Simon's sex tape, Wilhelm and Simon's relationship fell apart. Wilhelm denied being in the video after being asked to by his family in a bid to protect the crown. He then asked Simon if they could stay together in secret but Simon told him that he doesn't want to be anyone's secret.

The first season ends with Wilhelm telling Simon he loves him but refusing to show it publicly and their relationship as a couple appears to end for good. However, with both of them still clearly having feelings for each other and studying at Hillerska, it's likely that their love story isn't over just yet.

Elsewhere, August and Sara have struck up a secret relationship. In season 2, we imagine that it will be exposed and it's unlikely that Felice or Simon will approve given how August has treated them both.

Is there a Young Royals season 2 trailer?

There's no Young Royals season 2 trailer at the moment but we shall update you as soon as there is.