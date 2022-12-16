Young Royals season 3: Release date, cast, spoilers, trailers and news about the Netflix show

By Sam Prance

Will there be a Young Royals season 3 on Netflix? Here's everything you need to know about the future of the Swedish series.

Young Royals season 2 has been so popular that Netflix have renewed the show for a third and final season.

Young Royals season 2 picks up right where season 1 left off. After Wilhelm asked Simon to date him in secret, Simon ended things with Wilhelm. At the start of season 2, Simon is trying to move on from Wilhelm. He even meets a new potential love interest named Marcus. However, it soon becomes clear that Simon and Wilhelm still have feelings for each other.

Just like season 1, Young Royals season 2 ends in a very dramatic fashion and fans want to know what happens next. What have Netflix revealed about Young Royals season 3? Here's everything we know about Young Royals season 3 so far, including the release date, cast, trailer, spoilers and news about what's to come after season 2.

When does Young Royals season 3 come out on Netflix?

Will there be a Young Royals season 3 on Netflix?

Yes! Netflix have renewed Young Royals for a third and final season. Taking to Twitter on December 14th, the official Netflix account tweeted: "Simon + Wilhelm forever? Young Royals will return for a third and final season" alongside an image of Simon and Wilhelm holding hands. In other words, our favourite cast are coming back one last time!

Simon + Wilhelm forever?



Young Royals will return for a third and final season. pic.twitter.com/zJZJMRlyEU — Netflix (@netflix) December 14, 2022

When is the Young Royals season 3 release date?

As it stands, Netflix haven't revealed a Young Royals season 3 release date at the moment. That being said, there were 16 months between Young Royals seasons 1 and 2, so we reckon that season 3 will drop in early 2024.

Seasons 1 and 2 both have six episodes and we imagine that season 3 will be a similar length.

WARNING: YOUNG ROYALS SEASON 2 SPOILERS BELOW

Who will be in the Young Royals season 3 cast?

Based on what happens in season 2, it looks like the original Young Royals cast will return for season 3. Expect to see Edvin Ryding (Wilhelm), Omar Rudberg (Simon), Malte Gårdinger (August), Frida Argento (Sara) and Nikia Uggla (Felice), Carmen Gloria Pérez (Linda) and Pernilla (Queen Kristina) all return, alongside the show's supporting cast members.

Whether or not season 2 newcomer Tommy Wättring will be back to play Marcus is yet to be seen. Marcus and Simon end things in season 2 and Marcus doesn't actually attend Hillerska so it's possible that he only had a one-season arc.

What will happen in Young Royals season 3?

After struggling with their breakup, Young Royals season 2 ends with Simon agreeing to date Wilhelm in private. However, Wilhelm then confesses in a royal speech that he was in the sex tape with Simon and the credits roll. With that in mind, it looks like season 3 will focus on the aftermath of the speech and how the public reacts to Wilhelm dating a boy.

We also see everyone find out about Sara's relationship with August. As a result, Felice and Omar both fall out with Sara, and it appears that Sara decides to leave Hillerska. However, in her final scene, we see Sara calling up the authorities to report that August filmed and leaked Wilhelm and Simon's sex tape. Will her friends and family forgive her?

Whether or not August gets punished for his crimes is still yet to be seen but here's hoping that Simon and Wilhelm get justice in season 3!

As it's the last season, we should also finally find out if Simon and Wilhelm are actually endgame or not!

We'll let you know as soon as the cast and crew reveal anything more.

Is there a Young Royals season 3 trailer yet?

There isn't a Young Royals season 3 trailer right now but we shall update you as soon as there is one.