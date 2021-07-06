Do Wilhelm and Simon end up together in Young Royals? The ending explained

By Sam Prance

Here's what happens to Wilhelm and Simon in the first season of Young Royals on Netflix.

Young Royals fans can't get enough of the moving relationship between Wilhelm and Simon. Do they stay together though?

As soon as Young Royals debuted on Netflix last week (Jul 2), viewers all around the world fell in love with the Swedish teen drama. The series tells the story of a prince who is sent to boarding school to rehabilitate his image. However, at Hillerska, Wilhelm (Edvin Ryding) falls in love with his openly gay classmate Simon (Omar Rudberg) and his entire life changes.

Can Wilhelm and Simon be a couple though, in spite of his royal duties? Here's what happens to the duo in Young Royals.

Do Wilhelm and Simon break up in Young Royals?

Young Royals ending explained: Do Wilhelm and Simon stay together? Picture: Netflix

There's instant chemistry between Wilhelm and Simon and it doesn't take long for the two teens to begin seeing each other in secret. Simon is from a working-class background and he shows Wilhelm what life's like outside of elite circles. However, their relationship is put in jeopardy when Wilhelm's older brother, Erik, dies and he becomes first in line to the throne.

Wilhelm breaks things off with Simon out of fear of how being open about his sexuality would affect his future reign as king. One night though they rekindle their romance and have sex together in Wilhelm's dorm. However, unbeknownst to them, August, one of their other classmates, sees them having sex through Wilhelm's dorm window and films it.

Later Wilhelm finds out that August's family have lost all their money. He brings this up in a meeting with August and their secret society. In revenge August, publishes Wilhelm and Simon's sex tape online not realising that Wilhelm has got his family to pay for August's school fees so that he can stay at Hillerska while his family is broke.

The video becomes international news. However, Wilhelm's face isn't visible in the video like Simon's and he later denies that it was him in a public statement following pressure from his mother, Queen Kristina. Wilhelm then asks Simon to secretly date him but Simon says he doesn't want to be anyone's secret.

The first season ends with the couple officially breaking up and Wilhelm choosing his duty to throne over Simon.

Will Wilhelm and Simon get back together?

As it stands, there's no official word on whether or not Wilhelm and Simon will date again in Young Royals season 2. That being said, given that they still have feelings for each other and will still be studying at the same school, we imagine that Young Royals season 2 will feature plenty more Wilhelm and Simon romance.

However, the show could add a new character to the mix who wants to love Simon openly, so anything is possible.

What do you think? Are Wilhelm and Simon endgame?