Zac Efron says he would love to star in a High School Musical reboot

By Sam Prance

Petition for Zac Efron to appear in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 3.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

High School Musical fans assemble. Zac Efron has just revealed that he would love to star in a reboot of the HSM franchise.

Ever since High School Musical 3: Senior Year came out in cinemas in 2008, fans have been begging Disney for more of the HSM universe. Since then, we've had Sharpay's Fabulous Adventure in 2011 and Disney+'s hilarious High School Musical: The Musical: The Series but Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens and the rest of the original cast are yet to reunite on screen.

It looks as though our prayers may finally be answered though. Zac has just teased that he wants to do another HSM film.

READ MORE: Olivia Rodrigo steps down as main cast member in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 3

Zac Efron wants to make High School Musical 4 with the original cast. Picture: Facebook Watch, Disney Channel

In a new interview with E! News, Zac was asked: "Would Zac Efron be interested in a High School Musical reboot?" Without hesitating, the 34-year-old then smiled and said: "Of course. Seriously, having the opportunity, in any form, to go back and work with that team would be so amazing. My heart's still there." No. I'm not crying, you are.

In recent years, Zac has steered clear of any High School Musical associations, so to hear him earnestly say that his heart's still with his High School Musical family is quite the revelation. Zac then ended the interview by doubling down on his High School Musical comments and saying: "That would be incredible. I hope it happens."

Someone get Kenny Ortega, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale and the rest of the original cast on the phone now!

Of course, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is already a reboot of sorts. The beloved series is a mockumentary that sees the school where High School Musical was filmed put on a production of High School Musical for the first time. It stars teen icons Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett alongside an incredible ensemble cast.

Lucas Gabreel (Ryan) has already guest-starred in HSMTMTS as himself and Corbin Bleu (Chad) is due to appear in season 3. All we need now is Disney+ to give Zac Efron a call or, better yet, make High School Musical 4 officially happen.

What do you think? Do you want High School Musical 4?

Take our High School Musical quizzes here: