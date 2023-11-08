Zelda live-action movie: Tom Holland and Hunter Schafer emerge as faves to play Zelda and Link

By Katie Louise Smith

Hunter Schafer as live-action Zelda? Perfect. Literally perfect.

It's official: After years and years of speculation, The Legend of Zelda is officially being adapted into a live-action movie.

The film, which will be based on the hit Nintendo game franchise, is currently in development. It'll be directed by Wes Ball, who directed the Maze Runner series. In a statement shared on Twitter, producer Shigeru Miyamoto said: "I have been working on the live-action film of The Legend of Zelda for many years now with Avi Arad-san, who has produced many mega hit films.

"It will take time until its completion, but I hope you look forward to seeing it."

Needless to say, fans are hyped and can't wait to see how it turns out. On top of the excitement, people are already starting to share their fan castings for the all important roles of Zelda and Link.

The front-runners amongst the list of suggestions? Hunter Schafer and Tom Holland.

Who will play Zelda in live-action The Legend of Zelda?

Well, no casting announcements have been made yet because the film still appears to be in the early stages of development. That hasn't stopped fans from throwing some names in the ring, though.

Hunter Schafer, who plays Jules in Euphoria and Tigris in The Hunger Games: A Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, is far and away the most popular fan choice for the role.

Hunter has even responded to the hopes that she'll one day play the character on-screen. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight back in December 2022, Hunter said: "Wow! I mean, yeah, that would be cool! Like an elf? And I mean, I played that video game a bunch when I was a kid, that's such a good game."

Zendaya, Anya Taylor-Joy and Emma Mackey have all been suggested by fans too.

If Hunter Schafer isn’t Princess Zelda they can keep it https://t.co/tFUBMDZg56 pic.twitter.com/WYurQnBhmC — 🐍 (@mazzypopstar) November 7, 2023

hunter schafer would be the perfect cast to princess zelda. https://t.co/Wqhr7N7sPp pic.twitter.com/j8w9HcLVjs — hunter schafer gallery. (@schaferfiles) November 8, 2023

Who will play Link in live-action The Legend of Zelda?

Again, no casting announcements have been made yet but the role of Link will be an interesting one. Throughout the games, Link does not speak. Link is a silent protagonist, and it's unclear if this detail will remain in the movie adaptation or if they will give Link dialogue.

Fans have therefore been suggesting actors who they think could perfectly portray the character as Link is in the games.

Tom Holland's name immediately started to trend as soon as the film was announced (by people wanting him to play Link and people who are terrified at the idea of it – it's a mixed bag!), but others have also suggested the likes of Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Justice Smith, Jacob Tremblay and One Piece's Morgan Davies.

Some people have also called for an unknown actor/newcomer to take on the role of Link.

he's basically Link IRL and already used to fantasy stuff pic.twitter.com/PtOYx6oQkr — Steven (@StevenMcinerney) November 7, 2023

Morgan Davies & Hunter Schafer as Link & Zelda tbh but I know full well they'll just cast Tom Holland as Link though lol smh. https://t.co/nFmXVxxAxp pic.twitter.com/ylZMqyTUXb — Tom (@SurplusCloud89) November 7, 2023

Y'all keep making jokes, but I'm TELLING Y'ALL



Tom Holland is a VERY VALID POSSIBILITY of being Link



And I WOULDNT be mad LoL pic.twitter.com/7yqWDBuEIz — HMK (@HMKilla) November 8, 2023

Who would you want to see take on the roles of Zelda and Link in the live-action movie?