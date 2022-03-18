Sarah Michelle Gellar wants Zendaya to star in a Buffy reboot

18 March 2022, 17:51

By Katie Louise Smith

Zendaya the Vampire Slayer. I would like to see it.

Buffy The Vampire Slayer is widely considered one of most loved TV dramas of the '90s and early '00s, and it's been almost 20 years since we've seen Sarah Michelle Gellar on-screen as Sunnydale's finest.

A reboot of Buffy may or may not ever happen, but if it was to ever get the reboot/revival treatment, Sarah Michelle Gellar knows exactly who she'd love to see take over the franchise that she so famously fronted.

Speaking to Evan Ross Katz, who has written a new retrospective book about the iconic TV series, titled Into Every Generation a Slayer is Born: How Buffy Staked Our Hearts, the actress revealed that Zendaya would be her pick to bring the franchise back to life.

Sarah Michelle Gellar would “love” to see Zendaya in a Buffy revival
Sarah Michelle Gellar would “love” to see Zendaya in a Buffy revival. Picture: Getty Images, Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Per ScreenRant's report, Gellar revealed that she would support a reboot of the series if it ever happened, adding that the ending lends itself to the opportunity for another slayer to be introduced.

Revealing who she'd love to see take it on, she replied: "I vote Zendaya." Julie Benz, who played Darla in Buffy, then agreed, adding: "That would be amazing.”

Whether or not the forever booked and busy Zendaya would accept the role is a whole different conversation. But for now, imagining Zendaya kicking ass as a vampire slayer? She would eat that UP!

Sarah Michelle Gellar played Buffy on The WB series from 1997 to 2003. There were reports that a revival of the series was in the works back in 2018, but no other announcements have been made since.

It was previously confirmed that Monica Owusu-Breen would serve as showrunner on the project that is set to follow a brand new slayer, instead of seeing someone new step into the Buffy role.

WATCH: Chloe Moriondo, Alfie Templeman and Thomas Headon vs The Tower of Truth

