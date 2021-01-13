Zendaya's co-star John David Washington hits back at age difference backlash

13 January 2021, 13:30

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

"I wasn’t concerned about it because she is a woman."

John David Washington has addressed the criticism of the 12-year age difference between him and his Malcolm & Marie co-star, Zendaya.

Both John and Zendaya play the title characters and the movie centres on the relationship of Malcom, a filmmaker, and his girlfriend Marie, as their romance undergoes challenges following Malcolm's movie premiere. Malcolm & Marie is written and directed by Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, which Zendaya also stars in, and is set to be released on Netflix on February 5.

There's talk of Oscars for both actors already but there has also been discussions about the age difference between the pair (John is 36 and Zendaya is 24). Some have said that they wish an older actress had been cast as Marie, or a younger actor for Malcolm. It's also become part of a wider conversation about how significantly younger actresses are often cast to play the love interests of older actors in Hollywood. For example, Margot Robbie in The Wolf of Wall Street (Margot was 23 and Leonardo DiCaprio was 39) and even Scarlett Johansson in Avengers: Age of Ultron (Scarlett was 30 and Mark Ruffalo was 47).

READ MORE: Zendaya becomes youngest star to win Best Actress in a drama at the Emmys

Zendaya's Malcolm & Marie co-star John David Washington hits back at 12-year age difference backlash.
Zendaya's Malcolm & Marie co-star John David Washington hits back at 12-year age difference backlash. Picture: Jim Spellman/WireImage, Netflix

In an interview with Variety, John responded to criticism of the age gap between him and Zendaya. "I wasn’t concerned about it because she is a woman," he explained. "People are going to see in this film how much of a woman she is." And while John might be the son of Hollywood legend Denzel Washington, he admitted that Zendaya, who shot to fame on the Disney Channel in her teens, is much more experienced than he is.

He continued: "She has far more experience than I do in the industry. I’ve only been in it for seven years. She’s been in it longer, so I’m learning from her. I’m the rookie. I was leaning on her for a lot. Some of the stories she’s shared about what she’s had to go through with Twitter and everything. I appreciated her wisdom and discernment when it comes to this business. I admire that.

"What I’m really excited for people to see when the film is released – they’re going to see how mature she is in this role. We’re talking about versatility, and Sam and Zendaya brought both."

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

To All the Boys 3: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about Always and Forever, Lara Jean

To All the Boys 3: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about Always and Forever, Lara Jean
Louis Partridge

Louis Partridge: 13 facts about the Enola Holmes actor you need to know
Olivia Rodrigo: 19 facts about the singer

Olivia Rodrigo: 24 facts about the Drivers License singer you need to know
Will there be 8 seasons of Bridgerton?

Bridgerton creator wants 7 more seasons at Netflix

Tom lost "almost a quarter" of his body weight

Tom Holland lost a whopping 30lbs for upcoming movie Cherry

Tom Holland

Trending on PopBuzz

Olivia Rodrigo Drivers License: Read the original lyrics

Read the original lyrics to Olivia Rodrigo's Drivers License

Olivia Rodrigo

Ethan Wacker confirms Olivia Rodrigo's Drivers License is not about him

Olivia Rodrigo's ex Ethan Wacker shuts down claim Drivers License is about him

Olivia Rodrigo

Sabrina Carpenter's ex boyfriend Griffin Gluck praises Olivia Rodrigo's Drivers License

Sabrina Carpenter's ex Griffin Gluck praises Olivia Rodrigo's Drivers License

Olivia Rodrigo

Cardi B reveals how much all her music videos cost to make

Cardi B reveals how much her WAP and Bodak Yellow videos cost

Cardi B

Belle Delphine is being criticised for "fetishising rape"

Belle Delphine accused of "fetishising rape" after sharing photos of herself being kidnapped

YouTubers

All the celebrity OnlyFans accounts you can follow

Every celebrity OnlyFans account you can follow

Celeb

More TV & Film

The Umbrella Academy

The Umbrella Academy

Stranger Things

Stranger Things

American Horror Story

American Horror Story

You

You

Sex Education

Sex Education

RuPaul's Drag Race

RuPaul's Drag Race

On My Block

On My Block

Riverdale

Riverdale