Zendaya hints No Way Home may be her last Spider-Man movie | PopBuzz Meets

By Sam Prance

Tom Holland has just signed on to star in three more Spider-Man films after Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Zendaya and Tom Holland have opened up about the future of Spider-Man and it sounds like MJ might not be a part of it.

Last week (Nov 29), Spider-Man: No Way Home producer Amy Pascal confirmed that Tom Holland will return as Spider-Man. Speaking to Fandango, she said: "This is not the last Spider-Man movie. We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel. We're thinking of this as three films, and now we're going to go onto the next three."

Now, Zendaya and Tom have teased what's next for Peter and MJ in Spider-Man in an exclusive interview with PopBuzz.

Does MJ die in Spider-Man: No Way Home?

In reference to the upcoming Spider-Man films, we asked the pair: "What do you hope college-age Peter and MJ are doing? What are they studying? And, most importantly, are they still a couple?" Zendaya then replied: "Well, we have no idea what the future of us or this Spider-Man franchise is or will be. I think both of us are very grateful for what it has be."

Zendaya then said: "And, if there's a world we continue and grow with the characters, that would be beautiful. If it's a world where someone takes over, I think we'd be grateful and excited for whoever that iteration becomes. I think the possibilities are endless and we're kind of okay with that." Tom ended by adding: "You said it perfectly."

Now, while Amy Pascal has revealed that Tom will be back for three more Spider-Man films, there is still no official word yet on whether or not Zendaya will join him as MJ. Given that Zendaya has remained tight-lipped about what's next for Peter and MJ as a couple and said that someone could take over from her, could No Way Home be her last film?

We won't know what MJ's future is until Spider-Man: No Way Home comes out worldwide December 15th. Until then we'll be hoping and praying that she remains alive and well.

