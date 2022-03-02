Zoë Kravitz says her Catwoman is bisexual in The Batman

Selina Kyle is bisexual in the Batman comics but it's never been referenced in the films before.

Zoë Kravitz has opened up about her portrayal of Catwoman in The Batman and confirmed that she is bisexual in the movie.

Ever since Catwoman debuted in the DC comics, fans long suspected that the beloved character is bisexual. In 2015, writer Genevieve Valentine confirmed their theories by including a kiss between Selina Kyle and another girl in the comics. In her blog, Genevieve said: "She’s flirted around it for years now; for me, this wasn’t a revelation so much as a confirmation."

However, in spite of this, Catwoman has never actually been portrayed as bisexual on film before...well, that is until now.

Is Catwoman bisexual in The Batman?

Zoë Kravitz says her Catwoman is bisexual in The Batman. Picture: Mike Marsland/WireImage, Warner Bros/Entertainment Pictures/Alamy Stock Photo

In The Batman, there's a scene in which Selina Kyle (Zoë Kravitz) looks for another character named Anika in her apartment and she calls her "baby". This has led many people to believe that Selina has a romantic relationship with Anika. However, it's never expanded upon in the script. Meanwhile, there are also multiple scenes in which Catwoman kisses Batman.

Speaking to Matt Galea for Pedestrian about whether or not Selina is bisexual and romantically involved with Anika in The Batman, Zoë stated: "That’s definitely the way I interpreted that, that they had some kind of romantic relationship." When Matt then said how great it is to have a bisexual portrayal of Catwoman on-screen, Zoë said: "I agree".

Is Selina Kyle bisexual in The Batman? Picture: Warner Bros. Pictures/The Hollywood Archive/Alamy Stock Photo

Meanwhile, director Matt Reeves said: "In terms of Selina's relationship with Anika, I spoke to Zoë very early on and one of the things she said which I loved was that: she’s drawn to strays because she was a stray, and so she really wants to care for these strays because she doesn’t want to be that way anymore and Anika is like a stray and she loves her."

Matt then went on to say: "I don’t think we meant to go directly in that way... but you can interpret it that way for sure. She has an intimacy with that character. It’s a tremendous and deep caring for that character, more so than a sexual thing but there was meant to be quite an intimate relationship between them."

While many fans will be disappointed that Catwoman isn't explicitly bisexual in The Batman, it's great to know that Zoë portrayed her that way. Here's hoping that in the next The Batman movie, Catwoman gets to finally have an on-screen relationship with a woman.

