On My Block season 4 ending: What happens to each character?

By Sam Prance

Here's how the final season of On My Block ends for Monse, Ruby, Jamal, Cesar, Jasmine, Spooky and Abuelita.

On My Block season 4 is available to watch on Netflix now and fans are officially saying goodbye to the beloved teen drama.

At the start of the year (Jan 29), Netflix announced that On My Block would return for a fourth and final season. On My Block season 4 is an official goodbye to Monse, Ruby, Jamal, Cesar, Jasmine and the rest of our favourite cast. Netflix have since revealed that they are making an On My Block spin-off called Freeridge but the series will have a brand new core four.

READ MORE: Will there be an On My Block season 5? Netflix confirms spin-off series

How does season 4 end for the original characters though? Here's what happens in the On My Block season 4 ending.

How does On My Block season 4 end? - WARNING SPOILERS

On My Block season 4 ending explained: What happens to each character? Picture: Netflix

What happens to Jamal in On My Block season 4?

After becoming a popular high school football player in On My Block season 4 and leaving the core four behind him, Jamal gradually reconnects with his real friends. He is still unsure what he wants to do after school when prom day arrives but Abuelita says he will figure it out and thanks him for giving her a "reason to live" with his "crazy schemes".

Jamal also spends the season convinced that someone is following him and, in the season finale, he finds out that he was right. Noel Aroma, a tech billionaire, has been tracking him after Kendra, who's Noel's intern, told him about Jamal. Noel offers Jamal a job and Jamal accepts.

What happens to Monse in On My Block season 4?

In the final episode of season 4, Cesar has rejected Monse's promposal and she is heartbroken. She then decides to read her mother's book and, afterwards, tells her dad and her stepdad that she wants to be a family with both of them.

Monse decides to go to prom alone. While there though, Cesar talks to her and reveals that he sees a future with her. In other words, while they don't end up together at the end of the show, it's hinted that they could do longterm.

In the final scene, Monse reveals that she's going to take a year off after high school to write memoirs about their wild adventures.

What happens to Cesar in On My Block season 4?

Cesar's journey in On My Block season 4 all centres around the death of his brother Spooky (Oscar). In the wake of his murder, he officially leaves Los Santos for good and ends his life of crime. While getting ready to go to prom, he sees a vision of Spooky in the mirror and tells him that he is going to be somebody.

The season ends with him patching things up with Monse and revealing that he is moving to Portland to help his sister-in-law raise his niece.

What happens to Ruby in On My Block season 4?

Ruby and Jasmine split during On My Block season 4. However, by the end of the season, they become friends again and even attend prom together platonically. Ruby is then crowned Prom king and the core four return to Ruby's only to learn Abuelita has died while they were away.

The season ends with a memorial party in Abuelita's honour where the core four discuss their plans for the future. Ruby reveals that Abuelita left him a map and the core four then begin joking about who will lead their new quest before the screen fades to black.