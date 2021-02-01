On My Block season 4: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the final season

By Sam Prance

Have Netflix renewed On My Block for a fourth season? Here's everything you need to know about the fourth and final season.

As soon as On My Block season 3 came out on Netflix, fans were already desperate to watch season 4 and learn what's next.

It's no secret that On My Block is one of Netflix's most popular shows. Ever since the teen drama debuted on Netflix back in 2018, viewers immediately fell in love with Monse, Cesar, Ruben, Jamal and Jasmine. From their heartwarming friendship to their hilarious antics, it's impossible not to be entertained and moved by the squad as they get stuck in drama after drama.

Season 3 focuses on everything that happens in the wake of The Santos kidnapping Monse, Cesar, Ruben and Jamal. What about season 4 though? Here's everything you need to know about it including the release date, cast, trailer and spoilers.

When does On My Block season 4 come out on Netflix?

Will there be an On My Block season 4?

Yes. After months of waiting, Netflix finally revealed on January 29, 2021 that On My Block season 4 is happening. However, they also revealed that season 4 will be the show's final season. The official On My Block account tweeted: "The squad is linking up for one last adventure. On My Block is coming back for a 4th and final season!"

This is going to be so emotional. We're ready but we're also not ready at all.

The squad is linking up for one last adventure. On My Block is coming back for a 4th and final season! pic.twitter.com/aYWTeUKkvg — On My Block (@OnMyBlock) January 29, 2021

When is the On My Block season 4 release date?

There isn't any official information regarding an On My Block season 4 release date just yet. Usually, we could expect season 4 to arrive at a similar time to seasons 1, 2 and 3. (Season 1 was released on March 16 in 2018, season 2 came out on March 29 in 2019 and season 3 dropped on March 11 in 2020.)

But due to the recent Coronavirus outbreak, there is a chance that production on On My Block season 4 will be delayed along with the release date.

Who will be in the On My Block season 4 cast?

Fans can rest assured that all of the main cast will be back. The On My Block season 4 announcement teases that we will find out what happens to Monse (Sierra Capri), Cesar (Diego Tinoco), Ruby (Jason Genao), Jamal (Brett Gray), Jasmine (Jessica Marie Garcia), Spooky (Julio Macias) and Abuelita (Peggy Blow).

It seems likely that all of the supporting cast whose characters are still alive will return too. There is no word yet on whether there will be any new cast members.

What will happen in On My Block season 4?

The cast and crew are yet to tease anything concrete about what we can expect in On My Block season 4 but, given that it gets more dramatic with every season, it seems likely that the squad will find themselves at the centre of a brand new dilemma and we should see how that two-year time jump pans out.

As it stands, Monse has a new core friendship group, Brett has become a member of the football team, Jasmine and Ruby are still dating but Ruby appears to no longer be close with Brett and Cesar is literally leading the Santos. Fingers crossed season 4 brings them all back together.

Discussing the ending with Entertainment Tonight, Sierra Capri, who plays Monse, explained: "It's probably one of the most realistic endings that I think we've had... People evolve and they grow, and sometimes they grow apart. The way that you were two years ago is different."

Jason Genao, who plays Ruby, also teased what's next for Cesar: "Oscar was Cesar when he was Cesar's age, and then he grew up and understood what it really meant to have a life. So then Cesar did that whole aspect where he was like, the little innocent thing, and turns into Spooky, and now hopefully, he'll learn. And I think that's how it evolves."

Diego Tinoco, who plays Cesar, revealed: "It was heartbreaking to see the ending". He then added that he has high hopes for season 4. "I trust the writers and the story isn't over yet, just like life. I mean, he's dealt with so much traumatic stuff going on in his life... so much trauma that you're gonna have a little bit of a crash."

Opening up about the ending with Paste, On My Block creator Lauren Iungerich, said: "I think that ending is such a great place of resetting, because the idea of this show has always been, you know, what Mario said in the pilot: You have to stick together in order to survive."

She then teased: "And so what does it look like for these kids, who are each other’s chosen family, when they’re not together? And how do we get them together again, if they are meant to be together?"

Season 4 could also dive into the fate of Lil Ricky.

The official On My Block account has also tweeted out some spoilers without context for fans to start guessing what will happen. They include bread, a crashed car, flowers, an IV drip and a Portland sign.

It's been a while, so we couldn't just leave it at that. We've got new season spoilers (with absolutely no context). Let's hear your predictions for the final season🧐📝 pic.twitter.com/z1Ey38mi7h — On My Block (@OnMyBlock) January 30, 2021

Is there an On My Block season 4 trailer yet?

Currently, there is no trailer for the fourth season of On My Block but we shall update you as soon as there is.