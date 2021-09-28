On My Block is getting a spin-off series with a new cast after season 4

By Sam Prance

On My Block season 4 is the final On My Block season but Freeridge is coming.

It's official. Netflix have confirmed that they are making an On My Block spinoff series called Freeridge with a new core-four.

Earlier this year (Jan 29), Netflix confirmed that On My Block would be returning for a fourth season. However, they also revealed that On My Block season 4 would be the final season of the beloved teen comedy-drama. In other words, we would be officially saying goodbye to Monse, Ruby, Jamal, Cesar, Jasmine and the rest of our favourite cast for good.

On My Block season 4 comes out next week (Oct 4) but now Netflix have teased that the On My Block story isn't over yet.

In a new statement, Netflix have revealed that the On My Block universe will expand with their new spinoff series Freeridge. The logline for the upcoming series reads: "The stories of Freeridge continue in this On My Block spinoff following a new crew of friends who may or may not have unleashed a deadly curse kicking off an unforgettable adventure."

As for who's behind the new series, TV Line have confirmed: "Jamie Uyeshiro (On My Block) and On My Block co-creators Eddie Gonzalez and Jeremy Haft will serve as co-showrunners on the new series and executive-produce alongside On My Block co-creator Lauren Iungerich and Jamie Dooner."

In a joint statement, Jamie, Eddie and Jeremy said: "Some of the greatest comments we’ve heard about On My Block were from fans telling us that they felt seen and represented. As we embark on Freeridge, a more female-driven show, we will continue to invest in authentic characters that represent our passionate audience…. Oh, and there may be gnomies."

Lauren also separately added: "Co-creating and running On My Block was and will always be a highlight of my life. I am so proud to pass the baton to my incredible partners Eddie and Jeremy and the incomparable Jamie Uyeshiro who rocked it in the writers room from Day 1. There are more stories to tell of our beloved Freeridge and I cannot wait to continue to work with this talented team."

The show will have a completely new core four but it's currently unclear if any of the original On My Block cast members will appear in the series in any capacity. We'll updated you as soon as we know more.