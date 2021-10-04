Will there be an On My Block season 5? Netflix confirms spin-off series

By Sam Prance

On My Block season 4 is the final On My Block season but Freeridge is coming.

On My Block season 4 is finally here and Netflix have already announced that it's the final season but the story isn't over yet.

Earlier this year (Jan 29), Netflix revealed that On My Block would come back for a fourth season. However, they also let slip that On My Block season 4 would be the final season of the beloved teen comedy-drama. In other words, we would be officially saying goodbye to Monse, Ruby, Jamal, Cesar, Jasmine and the rest of our favourite cast for good.

READ MORE: On My Block is getting a spin-off series with a new cast after season 4

Even though On My Block season 5 is not happening, an On My Block spin-off called Freeridge is on the way.

Has On My Block been cancelled?

Will there be an On My Block season 5? Netflix confirms spin-off series. Picture: Netflix

Yes. On My Block has been cancelled. However, last week (Sep 28), Netflix confirmed that the On My Block universe would be expanding with a spin-off. The logline reads: "The stories of Freeridge continue in this On My Block spinoff following a new crew of friends who may or may not have unleashed a deadly curse kicking off an unforgettable adventure."

Fans can also rest assured that the original On My Block team are behind the new series. TV Line have confirmed: "Jamie Uyeshiro (On My Block) and On My Block co-creators Eddie Gonzalez and Jeremy Haft will serve as co-showrunners on the new series and executive-produce alongside On My Block co-creator Lauren Iungerich and Jamie Dooner."

In a joint statement, the team said: "Some of the greatest comments we’ve heard about On My Block were from fans telling us that they felt seen and represented. As we embark on Freeridge, a more female-driven show, we will continue to invest in authentic characters that represent our passionate audience…. Oh, and there may be gnomies."

Will the On My Block cast appear in Freeridge?

As it stands, it's been revealed that Freeridge will have a brand new core-four but it's currently unclear if any of the original cast members will appear in the main cast or guest-star in the series. There is also no official release date just yet.

We shall update you as soon as we know more.